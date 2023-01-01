Menu
2020 Dodge Grand Caravan

81,559 KM

Details Description Features

$31,495

+ tax & licensing
$31,495

+ taxes & licensing

Autoplanet

844-277-8696

2020 Dodge Grand Caravan

2020 Dodge Grand Caravan

GT, 7-Seater, Navi, Remote Start, Heated Seats!

2020 Dodge Grand Caravan

GT, 7-Seater, Navi, Remote Start, Heated Seats!

Location

Autoplanet

205 Baseline Road West, Clarington, ON L1C 3K3

844-277-8696

Logo_NoBadges

$31,495

+ taxes & licensing

81,559KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9814855
  • Stock #: R06A2443
  • VIN: 2C4RDGEG2LR205372

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Granite Crystal Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # R06A2443
  • Mileage 81,559 KM

Vehicle Description

$121 Weekly with $0 Down for 84 Months O.A.C.* Get Top Dollar From our Trade-In Program!

HISTORY: Former Daily Rental - Ontario Vehicle

WARRANTY: Powertrain: Balance of 60 Months/100,000 Kms

Extended Warranty Starting From Only $599!

HIGH VALUE FEATURES: Navigation - Back Up Camera - Remote Start - Bluetooth - Power and Heated Front Seats - Rear Entertainment System - 3rd Row Stow'n Go Seats

CONVENIENCE FEATURES: 3.6L 6 cyl - Front Wheel Drive - Leather Interior - 17 Inch Gloss Black Alloys - 7 Passenger Seating - Tri Zone Climate Control -Leather Wrapped Heated Steering Wheel with Mounted Controls - Keyless Entry - Fog Lights - Power Sliding Doors - 2nd Window Sunshades - Universal Garage Door Opener - Heated Exterior Mirrors - Power Liftgate - Am/Fm/HD Radio/Xm/Usb/Aux - Air Conditioning - Power Windows, Locks and Mirrors

SAFETY FEATURES: Traction Control - Stability Control - Child Proof Locks - Driver and Passenger Side Air Bags - Side Impact Air Bags - Dual Side Airbag

OUR MESSAGE: The days when used cars meant trouble are over!!! AutoPlanet Market Value Pricing (MVP) allows you to rest assured with complete peace of mind, and allows you to buy with confidence; our vehicles come with: Carfax Report, Complimentary Oil Change Prior to Delivery, 7 Day or 750 KM Refund Policy. All 2020, 2021 and 2022 vehicles are Former Daily Rentals.

Payment is based on an 84 mth term.

*All payments are weekly plus HST. Based on a finance rate of 9.99% O.A.C. I.E. Cost of Borrowing on $10,000 (based on term) are: for 36mth- $950.12; 48mth- $1598.36; 72mth- $1932.48; 84mth- $2273.00. Rates may vary based on credit worthiness up to 29.9%.

FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL 1-855-838-5778. EXCELLENT FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE (O.A.C).

AutoPlanet, is Ontario's Largest Indoor Showroom. We offer, top dollar for your trade(s), no pressure, non commissioned sales staff with no haggle pricing. NO APPOINTMENTS NEEDED, DROP IN FOR A TEST DRIVE TODAY!!! AutoPlanet is part of the Performance Auto Group.

Performance Auto Group's mission is to make car buying easy. We are passionate about innovating so that your experience in any of our 28 dealerships is quick and enjoyable. You'll enjoy working with our friendly team, who are always available to help you make an informed decision. Purchase confidently with our industry-leading transparency tools that provide unprecedented information about the history and condition of our cars. Drive with confidence knowing that we have the most rigorous inspection and reconditioning process in the country, handled by our team of factory-trained technicians. We invite you to experience the difference - at Performance Auto Group.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control

Interior

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
AM/FM Stereo
remote start
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Interior

Power Options

Power Sliding Doors
POWER SEAT

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features

Power Lift Gates
Stow 'N Go

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
