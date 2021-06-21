Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 GMC Sierra

39,778 KM

Details Description Features

$98,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$98,995

+ taxes & licensing

Autoplanet

844-277-8696

Contact Seller
2020 GMC Sierra

2020 GMC Sierra

3500 Denali HD 4x4, Crew Cab, Duramax Turbo Diesel, Long Bed!

Watch This Vehicle

2020 GMC Sierra

3500 Denali HD 4x4, Crew Cab, Duramax Turbo Diesel, Long Bed!

Location

Autoplanet

205 Baseline Road West, Clarington, ON L1C 3K3

844-277-8696

  1. 7493529
  2. 7493529
  3. 7493529
  4. 7493529
  5. 7493529
  6. 7493529
  7. 7493529
  8. 7493529
  9. 7493529
  10. 7493529
  11. 7493529
  12. 7493529
  13. 7493529
  14. 7493529
  15. 7493529
  16. 7493529
  17. 7493529
  18. 7493529
  19. 7493529
  20. 7493529
  21. 7493529
  22. 7493529
  23. 7493529
  24. 7493529
  25. 7493529
  26. 7493529
  27. 7493529
  28. 7493529
  29. 7493529
  30. 7493529
  31. 7493529
  32. 7493529
  33. 7493529
  34. 7493529
  35. 7493529
  36. 7493529
  37. 7493529
  38. 7493529
  39. 7493529
  40. 7493529
  41. 7493529
  42. 7493529
  43. 7493529
  44. 7493529
  45. 7493529
  46. 7493529
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree

$98,995

+ taxes & licensing

39,778KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7493529
  • Stock #: P06A1972
  • VIN: 1GT49WEY5LF237139

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 39,778 KM

Vehicle Description

**Long Bed + Allision 10 Speed Automatic Transmission + 15 Inch Diagonal Heads Up Display + Navigation + Back Up Camera with Multiview Angle** $334 Weekly with $0 Down for 84 Months O.A.C.* Get Top Dollar From our Trade-In Program! HISTORY: Clean Carfax - Ontario Vehicle WARRANTY: Comprehensive: Balance of 36 Months/60,000 Kms. Powertrain: Balance of 60 Months/100,000 Kms Extended Warranty Starting From Only $599! HIGH VALUE FEATURES: Multi Colour 15 Inch Diagonal Heads Up Display - Navigation - Back Up Camera with Multiview Angle - 3D Camera View - Sunroof - Driver Memory Seat - Power Driver Seat - Heated and Cooled Front Seats - Heated Rear Seats - Apple CarPlay - Android Auto - Bose Sound System - Remote Start - Wireless Charging Station - Wi Fi Hotspot Capability (Terms and Limitations Apply) - HomeLink System - In Vehicle Trailering App - Bluetooth - Voice Command CONVENIENCE FEATURES: 6.6L V-8 cyl - Duramax Turbo Diesel - Allision Transmission - 4x4 - Leather Interior - 17 Inch Alloys - Dual Climate Control - Telescopic Steering Wheel - Leather Wrapped Heated Steering Wheel with Mounted Controls - Push Button Start - Keyless Entry - LED Fog Lights - Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror - Automatic LED Headlights - Spray in Bedliner - Side Running Boards - Hard Fold Tonneau Cover - Trailer Hitch with Trailer Brake Output - Cruise Control - Am/Fm/Xm/HD Radio/Aux/Usb - Air Conditioning - Power Windows, Locks and Mirrors SAFETY FEATURES: Forward Collision Alert and Brake - Lane Change Alert - Rear Cross Traffic Alert - Exhaust Brake - Parking Assist - Stability Control - Traction Control - Child Proof Locks - Driver and Passenger Side Air Bags - Side Impact Air Bags - Dual Side Airbag OUR MESSAGE: The days when used cars meant trouble are over!!! AutoPlanet Market Value Pricing (MVP) allows you to rest assured with complete piece of mind, and allows you to buy with confidence; our vehicles come with: Carfax Report, Complimentary Oil Change Prior to Delivery, 7 Day or 750 KM Refund Policy. All 2019, 2020 and 2021 vehicles are Former Daily Rentals. Payment is based on an 84 mth term. *All payments are weekly plus HST. Based on a finance rate of 5.99% O.A.C. I.E. Cost of Borrowing on $10,000 (based on term) are: for 36mth- $950.12; 48mth- $1598.36; 72mth- $1932.48; 84mth- $2273.00. Rates may vary based on credit worthiness up to 29.9%. FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL 1-855-838-5778 EXCELLENT FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE (O.A.C). AutoPlanet, is Ontario's Largest Indoor Showroom. We offer, top dollar for your trade(s), no pressure, non commissioned sales staff with no haggle pricing. NO APPOINTMENTS NEEDED, DROP IN FOR A TEST DRIVE TODAY!!! AutoPlanet is part of the Performance Auto Group. Performance Auto Group's mission is to make car buying easy. We are passionate about innovating so that your experience in any of our 28 dealerships is quick and enjoyable. You'll enjoy working with our friendly team, who are always available to help you make an informed decision. Purchase confidently with our industry-leading transparency tools that provide unprecedented information about the history and condition of our cars. Drive with confidence knowing that we have the most rigorous inspection and reconditioning process in the country, handled by our team of factory-trained technicians. We invite you to experience the difference - at Performance Auto Group.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Traction Control
Passenger Airbag
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
remote start
Heated Steering Wheel
Keyless Entry
Console
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Cup Holder
Door Map Pockets
Heated Seats
All Wheel Drive
Bluetooth
Digital clock
Bose Sound System
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Heads-Up Display
Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror
Center Arm Rest
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Autoplanet

2018 Chevrolet Cruze...
 62,665 KM
$15,795 + tax & lic
2018 Mercedes-Benz G...
 58,512 KM
$39,995 + tax & lic
2017 BMW 320i xDrive...
 50,937 KM
$24,495 + tax & lic

Email Autoplanet

Autoplanet

Autoplanet

Durham

205 Baseline Road West, Clarington, ON L1C 3K3

Call Dealer

844-277-XXXX

(click to show)

844-277-8696

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory