Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Honda HR-V

9,809 KM

Details Description Features

$35,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$35,995

+ taxes & licensing

Autoplanet

844-277-8696

Contact Seller
2020 Honda HR-V

2020 Honda HR-V

Sport AWD, Sunroof, Lane Keep Assist, Heated Seats

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Honda HR-V

Sport AWD, Sunroof, Lane Keep Assist, Heated Seats

Location

Autoplanet

205 Baseline Road West, Clarington, ON L1C 3K3

844-277-8696

  1. 8268936
  2. 8268936
  3. 8268936
  4. 8268936
  5. 8268936
  6. 8268936
  7. 8268936
  8. 8268936
  9. 8268936
  10. 8268936
  11. 8268936
  12. 8268936
  13. 8268936
  14. 8268936
  15. 8268936
  16. 8268936
  17. 8268936
  18. 8268936
  19. 8268936
  20. 8268936
  21. 8268936
  22. 8268936
  23. 8268936
  24. 8268936
  25. 8268936
  26. 8268936
  27. 8268936
  28. 8268936
  29. 8268936
  30. 8268936
  31. 8268936
  32. 8268936
  33. 8268936
  34. 8268936
  35. 8268936
  36. 8268936
  37. 8268936
  38. 8268936
  39. 8268936
  40. 8268936
  41. 8268936
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree

$35,995

+ taxes & licensing

9,809KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8268936
  • Stock #: P06A2978
  • VIN: 3CZRU6H20LM106691

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Platinum White Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P06A2978
  • Mileage 9,809 KM

Vehicle Description

$122 Weekly with $0 Down for 84 Months O.A.C.* Get Top Dollar From our Trade-In Program! HISTORY: Clean Carfax - Ontario Vehicle WARRANTY: Comprehensive: Balance of 36 Months/60,000 Kms. Powertrain: Balance of 60 Months/100,000 Kms Extended Warranty Starting From Only $599! HIGH VALUE FEATURES: Back Up Camera - Power Sunroof - Heated Front Seats - Apple CarPlay - Android Auto - Bluetooth - Voice Command CONVENIENCE FEATURES: 1.8L I-4 cyl - All Wheel Drive - Cloth Interior - 17 Inch Alloys - Dual Zone Climate Control - Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel with Mounted Controls - Keyless Entry - Push Button Start - Automatic Headlights - Fog Lights - Heated Exterior Mirrors - Adaptive Cruise Control - Am/Fm/Cd/Mp3/Xm/Usb - Air Conditioning - Power Windows, Locks and Mirrors SAFETY FEATURES: Honda LaneWatch - Forward Collision Warning - Lane Departure Warning - Traction Control - Honda Sensing (Forward Collision Warning, Collision Mitigation Braking System, Lane Departure Warning, Lane Keeping Assist, Road Departure Mitigation (RDM) , Adaptive Cruise Control) - Child Proof Locks - Driver and Passenger Side Air Bags - Side Impact Air Bags - Dual Side Airbag OUR MESSAGE: The days when used cars meant trouble are over!!! AutoPlanet Market Value Pricing (MVP) allows you to rest assured with complete piece of mind, and allows you to buy with confidence; our vehicles come with: Carfax Report, Complimentary Oil Change Prior to Delivery, 7 Day or 750 KM Refund Policy. All 2019, 2020 and 2021 vehicles are Former Daily Rentals. Payment is based on an 84 mth term. *All payments are weekly plus HST. Based on a finance rate of 5.99% O.A.C. I.E. Cost of Borrowing on $10,000 (based on term) are: for 36mth- $950.12; 48mth- $1598.36; 72mth- $1932.48; 84mth- $2273.00. Rates may vary based on credit worthiness up to 29.9%. FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL 1-855-838-5778. EXCELLENT FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE (O.A.C). AutoPlanet, is Ontario's Largest Indoor Showroom. We offer, top dollar for your trade(s), no pressure, non commissioned sales staff with no haggle pricing. NO APPOINTMENTS NEEDED, DROP IN FOR A TEST DRIVE TODAY!!! AutoPlanet is part of the Performance Auto Group. Performance Auto Group's mission is to make car buying easy. We are passionate about innovating so that your experience in any of our 28 dealerships is quick and enjoyable. You'll enjoy working with our friendly team, who are always available to help you make an informed decision. Purchase confidently with our industry-leading transparency tools that provide unprecedented information about the history and condition of our cars. Drive with confidence knowing that we have the most rigorous inspection and reconditioning process in the country, handled by our team of factory-trained technicians. We invite you to experience the difference - at Performance Auto Group.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Child-Safety Locks
Lane Departure Warning
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Adaptive Cruise Control
Console
Cup Holder
Door Map Pockets
Center Arm Rest
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Autoplanet

2018 Nissan Sentra S...
 27,738 KM
$21,795 + tax & lic
2019 Kia Sedona LX, ...
 53,500 KM
$30,995 + tax & lic
2019 Volkswagen Tigu...
 78,326 KM
$28,495 + tax & lic

Email Autoplanet

Autoplanet

Autoplanet

Durham

205 Baseline Road West, Clarington, ON L1C 3K3

Call Dealer

844-277-XXXX

(click to show)

844-277-8696

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory