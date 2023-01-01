Menu
2020 Hyundai KONA

84,556 KM

Details Description Features

$25,995

+ tax & licensing
$25,995

+ taxes & licensing

Autoplanet

844-277-8696

2020 Hyundai KONA

2020 Hyundai KONA

Luxury AWD, Back Up Cam, Sunroof, Heated Seats!

2020 Hyundai KONA

Luxury AWD, Back Up Cam, Sunroof, Heated Seats!

Location

Autoplanet

205 Baseline Road West, Clarington, ON L1C 3K3

844-277-8696

Logo_NoBadges

$25,995

+ taxes & licensing

84,556KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9793486
  • Stock #: R06A2477
  • VIN: KM8K6CAA3LU552293

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour PHANTOM BLACK
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # R06A2477
  • Mileage 84,556 KM

Vehicle Description

** New Front and Rear Brakes & New Rear Tires**

$100 Weekly with $0 Down for 84 Months O.A.C.* Get Top Dollar From our Trade-In Program!

HISTORY: Former Daily Rental

WARRANTY: Comprehensive: Balance of 60 Months/100,000 Kms. Powertrain: Balance of 60 Months/100,000 Kms

Extended Warranty Starting From Only $599!

HIGH VALUE FEATURES: Back Up Camera - Sunroof - Heated Front Seats - Power Driver Seat - Apple CarPlay - Android Auto - Voice Command - Bluetooth

CONVENIENCE FEATURES: 2.0L I-4 cyl - All Wheel Drive - Leather Interior - 17 Inch Alloys - 7 Inch Touch Screen - Leather Wrapped Heated Steering Wheel with Mounted Controls - Keyless Entry - Push Button Start - Automatic Headlights - Fog Lights - Power Heated Exterior Mirrors with Integrated Turn Signals - Cruise Control - Am/Fm/Mp3/Usb/Aux - Air Conditioning - Power Windows, Locks and Mirrors

SAFETY FEATURES: Blind Spot Assist - Rear Cross Traffic Alert - Forward Collision Assist - Driver Attention Warning - Lane Departure Warning - Traction Control - Child Proof Locks - Driver and Passenger Side Air Bags - Side Impact Air Bags - Dual Side Airbag

OUR MESSAGE: The days when used cars meant trouble are over!!! AutoPlanet Market Value Pricing (MVP) allows you to rest assured with complete peace of mind, and allows you to buy with confidence; our vehicles come with: Carfax Report, Complimentary Oil Change Prior to Delivery, 7 Day or 750 KM Refund Policy. All 2020, 2021 and 2022 vehicles are Former Daily Rentals.

Payment is based on an 84 mth term.

*All payments are weekly plus HST. Based on a finance rate of 9.99% O.A.C. I.E. Cost of Borrowing on $10,000 (based on term) are: for 36mth- $950.12; 48mth- $1598.36; 72mth- $1932.48; 84mth- $2273.00. Rates may vary based on credit worthiness up to 29.9%.

FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL 1-855-838-5778. EXCELLENT FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE (O.A.C).

AutoPlanet, is Ontario's Largest Indoor Showroom. We offer, top dollar for your trade(s), no pressure, non commissioned sales staff with no haggle pricing. NO APPOINTMENTS NEEDED, DROP IN FOR A TEST DRIVE TODAY!!! AutoPlanet is part of the Performance Auto Group.

Performance Auto Group's mission is to make car buying easy. We are passionate about innovating so that your experience in any of our 28 dealerships is quick and enjoyable. You'll enjoy working with our friendly team, who are always available to help you make an informed decision. Purchase confidently with our industry-leading transparency tools that provide unprecedented information about the history and condition of our cars. Drive with confidence knowing that we have the most rigorous inspection and reconditioning process in the country, handled by our team of factory-trained technicians. We invite you to experience the difference - at Performance Auto Group.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Safety

Traction Control
Lane Departure Warning

Interior

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
AM/FM Stereo
Rear View Camera
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Interior

Mechanical

All Wheel Drive

Windows

Sunroof

Power Options

POWER SEAT

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Autoplanet

Autoplanet

Durham

205 Baseline Road West, Clarington, ON L1C 3K3

