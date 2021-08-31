Menu
2020 Hyundai Santa Fe

14,042 KM

$33,995

+ tax & licensing
$33,995

+ taxes & licensing

2020 Hyundai Santa Fe

2020 Hyundai Santa Fe

Essential AWD, Safety Pkg, Back Up Cam, Bluetooth!

2020 Hyundai Santa Fe

Essential AWD, Safety Pkg, Back Up Cam, Bluetooth!

Autoplanet

205 Baseline Road West, Clarington, ON L1C 3K3

844-277-8696

$33,995

+ taxes & licensing

14,042KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7744023
  Stock #: P06A2400
  VIN: 5NMS2CAD2LH176087

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Stormy Sea
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 14,042 KM

Vehicle Description

$115 Weekly with $0 Down for 84 Months O.A.C.* Get Top Dollar From our Trade-In Program! HISTORY: Clean Carfax - Ontario Vehicle WARRANTY: Comprehensive: Balance of 60 Months/100,000 Kms. Powertrain: Balance of 60 Months/100,000 Kms Extended Warranty Starting From Only $599! HIGH VALUE FEATURES: Back Up Camera - Heated Front Seats - Apple CarPlay - Android Auto - Bluetooth PACKAGES: Safety Package - Forward Collision Avoidance Assist with Pedestrian & Cyclist Detection - Lane Keeping Assist - High Beam Assist - Driver Attention Warning - Adaptive Cruise Control with Traffic Stop & Go CONVENIENCE FEATURES:2.4L I-4 cyl - All Wheel Drive - Cloth Interior - 17 Inch Alloys - 7 Inch Touchscreen - Leather Wrapped Heated Steering Wheel - Automatic Headlights - Adaptive Cruise Control - Am/Fm/Mp3/Usb/Aux - 6 Speaker Audio System - Air Conditioning - Power Windows, Locks and Mirrors SAFETY FEATURES: Lane Departure Warning - Lane Keep Assist - Forward Collision Avoidance with Pedestrian Detection - Distance Pacing with Traffic Stop/Go Technology - Stability Control - Traction Control - Child Proof Locks - Driver and Passenger Side Air Bags - Side Impact Air Bags - Dual Side Airbag OUR MESSAGE: The days when used cars meant trouble are over!!! AutoPlanet Market Value Pricing (MVP) allows you to rest assured with complete piece of mind, and allows you to buy with confidence; our vehicles come with: Carfax Report, Complimentary Oil Change Prior to Delivery, 7 Day or 750 KM Refund Policy. All 2019, 2020 and 2021 vehicles are Former Daily Rentals. Payment is based on an 84 mth term. *All payments are weekly plus HST. Based on a finance rate of 5.99% O.A.C. I.E. Cost of Borrowing on $10,000 (based on term) are: for 36mth- $950.12; 48mth- $1598.36; 72mth- $1932.48; 84mth- $2273.00. Rates may vary based on credit worthiness up to 29.9%. FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL 1-855-838-5778. EXCELLENT FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE (O.A.C). AutoPlanet, is Ontario's Largest Indoor Showroom. We offer, top dollar for your trade(s), no pressure, non commissioned sales staff with no haggle pricing. NO APPOINTMENTS NEEDED, DROP IN FOR A TEST DRIVE TODAY!!! AutoPlanet is part of the Performance Auto Group. Performance Auto Group's mission is to make car buying easy. We are passionate about innovating so that your experience in any of our 28 dealerships is quick and enjoyable. You'll enjoy working with our friendly team, who are always available to help you make an informed decision. Purchase confidently with our industry-leading transparency tools that provide unprecedented information about the history and condition of our cars. Drive with confidence knowing that we have the most rigorous inspection and reconditioning process in the country, handled by our team of factory-trained technicians. We invite you to experience the difference - at Performance Auto Group.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Child-Safety Locks
Lane Departure Warning
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Heated Steering Wheel
Alloy Wheels
All Wheel Drive
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Adaptive Cruise Control
Console
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Cup Holder
Leather Wrap Wheel
Rear View Camera
Auxiliary 12v Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Autoplanet

Autoplanet

Durham

205 Baseline Road West, Clarington, ON L1C 3K3

844-277-8696

