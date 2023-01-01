Menu
2020 Hyundai Santa Fe

78,577 KM

Details

$28,995

+ tax & licensing
$28,995

+ taxes & licensing

Autoplanet

844-277-8696

2020 Hyundai Santa Fe

2020 Hyundai Santa Fe

Essential AWD, Safety Pkg, Bluetooth, Heated Seats

2020 Hyundai Santa Fe

Essential AWD, Safety Pkg, Bluetooth, Heated Seats

Location

Autoplanet

205 Baseline Road West, Clarington, ON L1C 3K3

844-277-8696

Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

$28,995

+ taxes & licensing

78,577KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9683782
  • Stock #: R06A2385
  • VIN: 5NMS2CAD1LH226199

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Twilight Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 78,577 KM

Vehicle Description

$112 Weekly with $0 Down for 84 Months O.A.C.* Get Top Dollar From our Trade-In Program!

HISTORY: Clean Carfax - Former Daily Rental - Ontario Vehicle

WARRANTY: Comprehensive: Balance of 60 Months/100,000 Kms. Powertrain: Balance of 60 Months/100,000 Kms

Extended Warranty Starting From Only $599!

HIGH VALUE FEATURES: Back Up Camera - Heated Front Seats - Apple CarPlay - Android Auto - Voice Command - Bluetooth

PACKAGES:
Safety Package
- Forward Collision Avoidance Assist
- Lane Keeping Assist
- High Beam Assist
- Driver Attention Warning
- Adaptive Cruise Control

CONVENIENCE FEATURES: 2.4L I-4 cyl - All Wheel Drive - Cloth Interior - 17 Inch Alloys - 7 Inch Touchscreen with 6 Speaker Audio System - Leather Wrapped Heated Steering Wheel with Mounted Controls - Automatic Headlights - Smart Cruise Control - Am/Fm/Usb/Mp3/Aux - Air Conditioning - Power Windows, Locks and Mirrors

SAFETY FEATURES: Stability Control - Traction Control - Forward Collision Warning with Active Assist - Lane Departure Warning - Lane Keeping Assist - Child Proof Locks - Driver and Passenger Side Air Bags - Side Impact Air Bags - Dual Side Airbag

OUR MESSAGE: The days when used cars meant trouble are over!!! AutoPlanet Market Value Pricing (MVP) allows you to rest assured with complete peace of mind, and allows you to buy with confidence; our vehicles come with: Carfax Report, Complimentary Oil Change Prior to Delivery, 7 Day or 750 KM Refund Policy. All 2020, 2021 and 2022 vehicles are Former Daily Rentals.

Payment is based on an 84 mth term.

*All payments are weekly plus HST. Based on a finance rate of 9.99% O.A.C. I.E. Cost of Borrowing on $10,000 (based on term) are: for 36mth- $950.12; 48mth- $1598.36; 72mth- $1932.48; 84mth- $2273.00. Rates may vary based on credit worthiness up to 29.9%.

FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL 1-855-838-5778. EXCELLENT FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE (O.A.C).

AutoPlanet, is Ontario's Largest Indoor Showroom. We offer, top dollar for your trade(s), no pressure, non commissioned sales staff with no haggle pricing. NO APPOINTMENTS NEEDED, DROP IN FOR A TEST DRIVE TODAY!!! AutoPlanet is part of the Performance Auto Group.

Performance Auto Group's mission is to make car buying easy. We are passionate about innovating so that your experience in any of our 28 dealerships is quick and enjoyable. You'll enjoy working with our friendly team, who are always available to help you make an informed decision. Purchase confidently with our industry-leading transparency tools that provide unprecedented information about the history and condition of our cars. Drive with confidence knowing that we have the most rigorous inspection and reconditioning process in the country, handled by our team of factory-trained technicians. We invite you to experience the difference - at Performance Auto Group.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Lane Departure Warning

Interior

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Stereo
Adaptive Cruise Control
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Digital clock
Door Map Pockets

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Auto On/Off Headlamps

Mechanical

All Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Convenience

Cup Holder

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features

Cloth Interior

Autoplanet

Autoplanet

Durham

205 Baseline Road West, Clarington, ON L1C 3K3

