2020 Hyundai Tucson

$31,995 + taxes & licensing 2 9 , 9 3 2 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8650771

8650771 Stock #: P06A3598

P06A3598 VIN: KM8J23A41LU274642

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 29,932 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Stability Control Rear View Camera Passenger Airbag Passenger Air Bag On/Off Child-Safety Locks DUAL AIRBAG SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Steering Wheel Audio Controls Door Map Pockets Seating Heated Seats Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Convenience Console Cup Holder Additional Features Hubcaps Cloth Interior Center Arm Rest Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.