2020 Hyundai Tucson

70,965 KM

$31,995

+ tax & licensing
$31,995

+ taxes & licensing

Autoplanet

844-277-8696

2020 Hyundai Tucson

2020 Hyundai Tucson

Preferred AWD, Sunroof & Leather Pkg, Heated Seats

2020 Hyundai Tucson

Preferred AWD, Sunroof & Leather Pkg, Heated Seats

Autoplanet

205 Baseline Road West, Clarington, ON L1C 3K3

844-277-8696

$31,995

+ taxes & licensing

70,965KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9461974
  Stock #: R06A2114
  VIN: KM8J3CA44LU214240

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 70,965 KM

Vehicle Description

$123 Weekly with $0 Down for 84 Months O.A.C.* Get Top Dollar From our Trade-In Program! HISTORY: Clean Carfax - Former Daily Rental - Ontario Vehicle WARRANTY: Comprehensive: Balance of 60 Months/100,000 Kms. Powertrain: Balance of 60 Months/100,000 Kms Extended Warranty Starting From Only $599! HIGH VALUE FEATURES: Back Up Camera - Panoramic Sunroof - Heated Front Seats - Heated Rear Seats - Apple CarPlay - Android Auto - Bluetooth CONVENIENCE FEATURES: 2.0L I-4 cyl - All Wheel Drive - Black Leather Interior - 17 Inch Alloys - 7 Inch Touchscreen - Leather Wrapped Heated Steering Wheel with Mounted Controls - Keyless Entry - Push Button Start - Fog Lights - Heated Exterior Mirrors with Integrated Turn Signal - Automatic LED Headlights - Cruise Control - Am/Fm/Mp3/Usb/Aux - Air Conditioning - Power Windows, Locks and Mirrors SAFETY FEATURES: Hill Start Assist - Stability Control - Traction Control - Blind Spot Assist - Rear Cross Traffic Alert - Lane Keeping Assist - Lane Departure Warning - Forward Collision Assist - Child Proof Locks - Driver and Passenger Side Air Bags - Side Impact Air Bags - Dual Side Airbag OUR MESSAGE: The days when used cars meant trouble are over!!! AutoPlanet Market Value Pricing (MVP) allows you to rest assured with complete peace of mind, and allows you to buy with confidence; our vehicles come with: Carfax Report, Complimentary Oil Change Prior to Delivery, 7 Day or 750 KM Refund Policy. All 2020, 2021 and 2022 vehicles are Former Daily Rentals. Payment is based on an 84 mth term. *All payments are weekly plus HST. Based on a finance rate of 9.99% O.A.C. I.E. Cost of Borrowing on $10,000 (based on term) are: for 36mth- $950.12; 48mth- $1598.36; 72mth- $1932.48; 84mth- $2273.00. Rates may vary based on credit worthiness up to 29.9%. FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL 1-855-838-5778. EXCELLENT FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE (O.A.C). AutoPlanet, is Ontario's Largest Indoor Showroom. We offer, top dollar for your trade(s), no pressure, non commissioned sales staff with no haggle pricing. NO APPOINTMENTS NEEDED, DROP IN FOR A TEST DRIVE TODAY!!! AutoPlanet is part of the Performance Auto Group. Performance Auto Group's mission is to make car buying easy. We are passionate about innovating so that your experience in any of our 28 dealerships is quick and enjoyable. You'll enjoy working with our friendly team, who are always available to help you make an informed decision. Purchase confidently with our industry-leading transparency tools that provide unprecedented information about the history and condition of our cars. Drive with confidence knowing that we have the most rigorous inspection and reconditioning process in the country, handled by our team of factory-trained technicians. We invite you to experience the difference - at Performance Auto Group.

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Alloy Wheels
All Wheel Drive
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Interior
Console
Cup Holder
Rear View Camera
Door Map Pockets
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
Hill Ascent Control
Center Arm Rest
Driver Side Airbag

Autoplanet

Autoplanet

Durham

205 Baseline Road West, Clarington, ON L1C 3K3

