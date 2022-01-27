2020 Kia Forte

$23,895 + taxes & licensing 5 7 , 6 0 5 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8154397

8154397 Stock #: R21A0568

R21A0568 VIN: 3KPF54AD6LE232005

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Snow White Pearl

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 57,605 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Rear View Camera Passenger Airbag Passenger Air Bag On/Off Child-Safety Locks DUAL AIRBAG SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Convenience Keyless Entry Console Cup Holder Seating Heated Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Auto On/Off Headlamps Windows Sunroof Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Comfort Dual Climate Control Interior Digital clock Door Map Pockets Additional Features Cloth Interior Auxiliary 12v Outlet Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.