2020 Kia Forte

$23,895 + taxes & licensing 6 2 , 0 8 4 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8154400

8154400 Stock #: R21A0566

R21A0566 VIN: 3KPF54AD4LE219401

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Aurora Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 62,084 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Rear View Camera Passenger Airbag Passenger Air Bag On/Off DUAL AIRBAG SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Seating Heated Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Auto On/Off Headlamps Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Convenience Console Cup Holder Interior Digital clock Door Map Pockets Additional Features Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.