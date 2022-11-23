2020 Kia Sportage

$29,795 + taxes & licensing 6 5 , 6 9 3 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9421810

9421810 Stock #: R21A0620

R21A0620 VIN: KNDPNCAC6L7835722

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Modern Bronze

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 65,693 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Panoramic Sunroof Auto On/Off Headlamps Heated Exterior Mirrors Safety Traction Control Stability Control Lane Departure Warning Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Rear View Camera Heated Steering Wheel Convenience Keyless Entry Console Cup Holder Seating Heated Seats Mechanical All Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Controls Comfort Dual Climate Control Additional Features Cloth Interior

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.