2020 Land Rover Discovery

$53,995 + taxes & licensing 5 0 , 5 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8650780

8650780 Stock #: P21A0419

P21A0419 VIN: SALCP2FX0LH838195

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # P21A0419

Mileage 50,500 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks POWER SEAT Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Navigation System Door Map Pockets Seating Heated Seats Leather Interior Exterior Alloy Wheels Panoramic Sunroof Mechanical All Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Comfort Dual Climate Control Convenience Console Cup Holder Safety Passenger Airbag Passenger Air Bag On/Off Child-Safety Locks DUAL AIRBAG SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG Additional Features Center Arm Rest Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.