2020 Lincoln Aviator

Element Package + Lincoln Co-Pilot 360 Plus Standard + Massage Seats + Panoramic Vista Roof with Power Sunshades + Revel Audio System + Apple CarPlay/Android Auto** $236 Weekly with $0 Down for 84 Months O.A.C.* Get Top Dollar From our Trade-In Program! HISTORY: Clean Carfax - Ontario Vehicle WARRANTY: Comprehensive: Balance of 48 Months/80,000 Kms. Powertrain: Balance of 72 Months/110,000 Kms Extended Warranty Starting From Only $599! HIGH VALUE FEATURES: Navigation - 360 Degree Camera - Back Up Camera - Panoramic Vista Roof with Power Sunshades - Massage Front Seats - Power and Heated/Cooled Front Seats - Heated and Cooled 2nd Row Seats - Revel Audio System - Apple CarPlay - Android Auto - Remote Start System - Dual Chrome Exhaust Tips - SecuriCode Keyless Entry Keypad and Passive Anti-Theft System - Bluetooth PACKAGES: Luxury Package - Perfect Position Seating (30-Way) with Active Motion - Power Thigh Extender and Head Restraints - Revel Ultima 3D Audio System (Featuring Quantum Logic 3D Surround Technology) with 28 Speakers and Rear Seat Flow-Through Console with Rear Seat Audio Controls - Manual Rear Door Sunshade Element Package - Heated and Cooled Driver and Passenger Seats - Heated and Cooled 2nd Row Seats - Heated Steering Wheel - Windshield Wiper De-Icer with Heated Visio Blade Wipers Lincoln Co-Pilot 360 Plus Standard Active Park Assist Plus - Adaptive Cruise Control with Evasive Steering Assist - Reverse Brake Assist - Traffic Jam Assist Which Includes: Lane Centering, Stop and GO Traffic Sign Recognition CONVENIENCE FEATURES: 3.0L V-6 cyl - All Wheel Drive - Twin-Turbocharged - Leather Interior - 10.1 Inch LCD Touchscreen Center Stack Display - 22 Inch Bright Machined Alloys with Magnetic Painted Pockets - Tri Zone Climate Control - 3rd Row Seats - Power Folding Heated Exterior Mirrors with LED Turn Signal - LED Fog Lights - Memory Feature and Auto Dimming Driver Exterior Mirror - Full LED Headlights with Automatic Feature - Full Rear Console with Rear Seat Command and Control - Wiper Activated Headlight - Light Touch Door Handle - Push Button Shift - Hands Free Power Liftgate - Power Windows, Locks and Mirrors SAFETY FEATURES: Pre Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking includes (Dynamic Brake Support, Forward Collision Warning and Pedestrian Detection) - Blind Spot Assist with Cross Traffic Alert - SOS Post-Crash Alert System - Forward and Reverse Sensing System - Automatic High Beam Headlights - Child Proof Locks - Driver and Passenger Side Air Bags - Side Impact Air Bags - Dual Side Airbag OUR MESSAGE: The days when used cars meant trouble are over!!! AutoPlanet Market Value Pricing (MVP) allows you to rest assured with complete piece of mind, and allows you to buy with confidence; our vehicles come with: Carfax Report, Complimentary Oil Change Prior to Delivery, 7 Day or 750 KM Refund Policy. All 2019, 2020 and 2021 vehicles are Former Daily Rentals. Payment is based on an 84 mth term. *All payments are weekly plus HST. Based on a finance rate of 5.99% O.A.C. I.E. Cost of Borrowing on $10,000 (based on term) are: for 36mth- $950.12; 48mth- $1598.36; 72mth- $1932.48; 84mth- $2273.00. Rates may vary based on credit worthiness up to 29.9%. FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL 1-855-838-5778. EXCELLENT FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE (O.A.C). AutoPlanet, is Ontario's Largest Indoor Showroom. We offer, top dollar for your trade(s), no pressure, non commissioned sales staff with no haggle pricing. NO APPOINTMENTS NEEDED, DROP IN FOR A TEST DRIVE TODAY!!! AutoPlanet is part of the Performance Auto Group. Performance Auto Group's mission is to make car buying easy. We are passionate about innovating so that your experience in any of our 28 dealerships is quick and enjoyable. You'll enjoy working with our friendly team, who are always available to help you make an informed decision. Purchase confidently with our industry-leading transparency tools that provide unprecedented information about the history and condition of our cars. Drive with confidence knowing that we have the most rigorous inspection and reconditioning process in the country, handled by our team of factory-trained technicians. We invite you to experience the difference - at Performance Auto Group.
