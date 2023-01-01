Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Mazda CX-5

99,786 KM

Details Description Features

$30,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$30,995

+ taxes & licensing

Autoplanet

844-277-8696

Contact Seller
2020 Mazda CX-5

2020 Mazda CX-5

GT AWD, Heads Up Display, Back Up Cam, Sunroof!

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Mazda CX-5

GT AWD, Heads Up Display, Back Up Cam, Sunroof!

Location

Autoplanet

205 Baseline Road West, Clarington, ON L1C 3K3

844-277-8696

  1. 9779635
  2. 9779635
  3. 9779635
  4. 9779635
  5. 9779635
  6. 9779635
  7. 9779635
  8. 9779635
  9. 9779635
  10. 9779635
  11. 9779635
  12. 9779635
  13. 9779635
  14. 9779635
  15. 9779635
  16. 9779635
  17. 9779635
  18. 9779635
  19. 9779635
  20. 9779635
  21. 9779635
  22. 9779635
  23. 9779635
  24. 9779635
  25. 9779635
  26. 9779635
  27. 9779635
  28. 9779635
  29. 9779635
  30. 9779635
  31. 9779635
  32. 9779635
  33. 9779635
  34. 9779635
  35. 9779635
  36. 9779635
  37. 9779635
  38. 9779635
  39. 9779635
  40. 9779635
  41. 9779635
  42. 9779635
  43. 9779635
  44. 9779635
  45. 9779635
  46. 9779635
  47. 9779635
  48. 9779635
  49. 9779635
  50. 9779635
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

$30,995

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
99,786KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9779635
  • Stock #: R21A0667
  • VIN: JM3KFBDM9L1812757

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Jet Black Mica
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # R21A0667
  • Mileage 99,786 KM

Vehicle Description

$119 Weekly with $0 Down for 84 Months O.A.C.* Get Top Dollar From our Trade-In Program!

HISTORY: Clean Carfax - Former Daily Rental

WARRANTY: Comprehensive: Balance of 36 Months/Unlimited Kms. Powertrain: Balance of 60 Months/Unlimited Kms

Extended Warranty Starting From Only $599!

HIGH VALUE FEATURES: Heads Up Display - Sunroof - Back Up Camera - Power and Heated/Ventilated Front Seats - Driver Memory Seat - Bose Sound System - Bluetooth - Voice Command - Android Auto - Apple CarPlay

CONVENIENCE FEATURES: 2.5L I-4 cyl - All Wheel Drive - Black Leather Interior - 19 Inch Alloys - Dual Climate Control - Leather Wrapped Heated Steering Wheel with Mounted Controls - Keyless Entry - Push Button Start - Heated Exterior Mirrors - Power Liftgate - Automatic Headlights - Cruise Control - Am/Fm/HD Radio/Usb - Air Conditioning - Power Windows, Locks and Mirrors

SAFETY FEATURES: Traction Control - Rain Sensing Wipers - Distance Recognition Support System - Traffic Sign Recognition System - Smart City Brake Support - Blind Spot Assist - Lane Keep Assist - Child Proof Locks - Driver and Passenger Side Air Bags - Side Impact Air Bags - Dual Side Airbag

OUR MESSAGE: The days when used cars meant trouble are over!!! AutoPlanet Market Value Pricing (MVP) allows you to rest assured with complete peace of mind, and allows you to buy with confidence; our vehicles come with: Carfax Report, Complimentary Oil Change Prior to Delivery, 7 Day or 750 KM Refund Policy. All 2020, 2021 and 2022 vehicles are Former Daily Rentals.

Payment is based on an 84 mth term.

*All payments are weekly plus HST. Based on a finance rate of 9.99% O.A.C. I.E. Cost of Borrowing on $10,000 (based on term) are: for 36mth- $950.12; 48mth- $1598.36; 72mth- $1932.48; 84mth- $2273.00. Rates may vary based on credit worthiness up to 29.9%.

FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL 1-855-838-5778. EXCELLENT FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE (O.A.C).

AutoPlanet, is Ontario's Largest Indoor Showroom. We offer, top dollar for your trade(s), no pressure, non commissioned sales staff with no haggle pricing. NO APPOINTMENTS NEEDED, DROP IN FOR A TEST DRIVE TODAY!!! AutoPlanet is part of the Performance Auto Group.

Performance Auto Group's mission is to make car buying easy. We are passionate about innovating so that your experience in any of our 28 dealerships is quick and enjoyable. You'll enjoy working with our friendly team, who are always available to help you make an informed decision. Purchase confidently with our industry-leading transparency tools that provide unprecedented information about the history and condition of our cars. Drive with confidence knowing that we have the most rigorous inspection and reconditioning process in the country, handled by our team of factory-trained technicians. We invite you to experience the difference - at Performance Auto Group.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Lane Departure Warning
DUAL AIRBAG

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Interior

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Stereo
Heated Steering Wheel
Digital clock
Door Map Pockets

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Ventilated Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Sunroof
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Mechanical

All Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Bose Sound System

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Convenience

Console
Cup Holder

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features

Heads-Up Display
Power Lift Gates
Center Arm Rest

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Autoplanet

2019 Lexus RX 350 Ex...
 44,761 KM
$48,995 + tax & lic
2020 Lexus NX 300 AW...
 54,246 KM
$37,995 + tax & lic
2017 Nissan Versa No...
 97,500 KM
$16,495 + tax & lic

Email Autoplanet

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Autoplanet

Autoplanet

Durham

205 Baseline Road West, Clarington, ON L1C 3K3

Call Dealer

844-277-XXXX

(click to show)

844-277-8696

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory