2020 Mercedes-Benz C 300

$45,795 + taxes & licensing 4 7 , 3 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8154373

8154373 Stock #: R06A1720

R06A1720 VIN: 55SWF8EB1LU329389

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # R06A1720

Mileage 47,300 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Digital clock Door Map Pockets Seating Heated Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Auto On/Off Headlamps Heated Exterior Mirrors Mechanical All Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Comfort Dual Climate Control Convenience Console Safety Rear View Camera Passenger Airbag Passenger Air Bag On/Off Child-Safety Locks DUAL AIRBAG SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG Additional Features Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.