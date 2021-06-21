Menu
2020 Mitsubishi Eclipse

39,791 KM

Details Description Features

$23,995

+ tax & licensing
$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

Autoplanet

844-277-8696

2020 Mitsubishi Eclipse

2020 Mitsubishi Eclipse

Cross ES AWD, Turbo, Back Up Cam, Heated Seats,Bluetooth

2020 Mitsubishi Eclipse

Cross ES AWD, Turbo, Back Up Cam, Heated Seats,Bluetooth

Location

Autoplanet

205 Baseline Road West, Clarington, ON L1C 3K3

844-277-8696

Logo_NoBadges

$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

39,791KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7382165
  Stock #: R06A1579
  VIN: JA4AT3AA4LZ607864

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Octane Blue Pearl
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # R06A1579
  • Mileage 39,791 KM

Vehicle Description

$82 Weekly with $0 Down for 84 Months O.A.C.* Get Top Dollar From our Trade-In Program! HISTORY: Clean Carfax - Former Daily Rental WARRANTY: Comprehensive: Balance of 60 Months/100,000 Kms. Powertrain: Balance of 120,000 Months/160,000 Kms Extended Warranty Starting From Only $599! HIGH VALUE FEATURES: Back Up Camera - Heated Front Seats - Drive Modes (Auto, Snow, Gravel) - Touchpad Controller - Bluetooth - Voice Command CONVENIENCE FEATURES: 1.5L I-4 cyl - All Wheel Drive - Turbocharged - Cloth Interior - 18 Inch Alloys - 7 Inch Smartphone Link Audio - Steering Wheel with Mounted Controls - Keyless Entry - Heated Exterior Mirrors with Integrated Turn Signals - Fog Lights - Cruise Control - Am/Fm/Usb - Air Conditioning - Power Windows, Locks and Mirrors SAFETY FEATURES: Child Proof Locks - Driver and Passenger Side Air Bags - Side Impact Air Bags - Dual Side Airbag OUR MESSAGE: The days when used cars meant trouble are over!!! AutoPlanet Market Value Pricing (MVP) allows you to rest assured with complete piece of mind, and allows you to buy with confidence; our vehicles come with: Carfax Report, Complimentary Oil Change Prior to Delivery, 7 Day or 750 KM Refund Policy. All 2019, 2020 and 2021 vehicles are Former Daily Rentals. Payment is based on an 84 mth term. *All payments are weekly plus HST. Based on a finance rate of 5.99% O.A.C. I.E. Cost of Borrowing on $10,000 (based on term) are: for 36mth- $950.12; 48mth- $1598.36; 72mth- $1932.48; 84mth- $2273.00. Rates may vary based on credit worthiness up to 29.9%. FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL 1-855-838-5778. EXCELLENT FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE (O.A.C). AutoPlanet, is Ontario's Largest Indoor Showroom. We offer, top dollar for your trade(s), no pressure, non commissioned sales staff with no haggle pricing. NO APPOINTMENTS NEEDED, DROP IN FOR A TEST DRIVE TODAY!!! AutoPlanet is part of the Performance Auto Group. Performance Auto Group's mission is to make car buying easy. We are passionate about innovating so that your experience in any of our 28 dealerships is quick and enjoyable. You'll enjoy working with our friendly team, who are always available to help you make an informed decision. Purchase confidently with our industry-leading transparency tools that provide unprecedented information about the history and condition of our cars. Drive with confidence knowing that we have the most rigorous inspection and reconditioning process in the country, handled by our team of factory-trained technicians. We invite you to experience the difference - at Performance Auto Group.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Console
Cup Holder
Door Map Pockets
Heated Seats
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Digital clock
Passenger Airbag
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Rear View Camera
Cloth Interior
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

