2020 Nissan Rogue

$27,795 + taxes & licensing 8 0 , 7 3 3 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9417982

9417982 Stock #: R06A2037

R06A2037 VIN: 5N1AT2MVXLC769715

Vehicle Details Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # R06A2037

Mileage 80,733 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Auto On/Off Headlamps Heated Exterior Mirrors Safety Traction Control Daytime Running Lights Interior Cruise Control remote start Rear View Camera Convenience Keyless Entry Seating Heated Seats Mechanical All Wheel Drive Power Options POWER SEAT Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Additional Features Cloth Interior

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.