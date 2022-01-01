Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 RAM 1500

30,324 KM

Details Description Features

$64,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$64,995

+ taxes & licensing

Autoplanet

844-277-8696

Contact Seller
2020 RAM 1500

2020 RAM 1500

Sport/Rebel 4x4, HEMI, Navi, Adv Safety Grp, Navi!

Watch This Vehicle

2020 RAM 1500

Sport/Rebel 4x4, HEMI, Navi, Adv Safety Grp, Navi!

Location

Autoplanet

205 Baseline Road West, Clarington, ON L1C 3K3

844-277-8696

  1. 8124550
  2. 8124550
  3. 8124550
  4. 8124550
  5. 8124550
  6. 8124550
  7. 8124550
  8. 8124550
  9. 8124550
  10. 8124550
  11. 8124550
  12. 8124550
  13. 8124550
  14. 8124550
  15. 8124550
  16. 8124550
  17. 8124550
  18. 8124550
  19. 8124550
  20. 8124550
  21. 8124550
  22. 8124550
  23. 8124550
  24. 8124550
  25. 8124550
  26. 8124550
  27. 8124550
  28. 8124550
  29. 8124550
  30. 8124550
  31. 8124550
  32. 8124550
  33. 8124550
  34. 8124550
  35. 8124550
  36. 8124550
  37. 8124550
  38. 8124550
  39. 8124550
  40. 8124550
  41. 8124550
  42. 8124550
  43. 8124550
  44. 8124550
  45. 8124550
  46. 8124550
  47. 8124550
  48. 8124550
  49. 8124550
  50. 8124550
Contact Seller
Logo_OneOwner

$64,995

+ taxes & licensing

30,324KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8124550
  • Stock #: P06A2428T
  • VIN: 1C6SRFLT9LN118098

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Billet Silver Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P06A2428T
  • Mileage 30,324 KM

Vehicle Description

** Customer Preferred Package + Bed Utility Group + Level 2 Equipment Group + UConnect 4C Navigation Group + Leather Faced Front Cooled Bucket Seats + 5.7L Variable Valve Timing with Fuel Saver Multi Displacement System + 9 Amplified Speakers with Subwoofer + Sport Performance Hood + Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle + Soft Tri-Fold Tonneau Cover + Panoramic Sunroof** $220 Weekly with $0 Down for 84 Months O.A.C.* Get Top Dollar From our Trade-In Program! HISTORY: Trade In - Ontario Vehicle WARRANTY: Comprehensive: Balance of 36 Months/60,000 Kms. Powertrain: Balance of 60 Months/100,000 Kms Extended Warranty Starting From Only $599! HIGH VALUE FEATURES: Navigation - Back Up Camera - Panoramic Sunroof - Power and Heated/Cooled Front Seats - 9 Amplified Speakers with Subwoofer - Apple CarPlay - Android Auto - Sport Performance Hood - Bluetooth with Streaming PACKAGES: Customer Preferred Package - 8.4 Inch Touchscreen - Apple CarPlay - Auto Dimming Exterior Driver Mirror - Automatic High Beam Headlight Control - Electronic Shift-on-Demand Transfer Case - Exterior Mirrors with Turn Signals - Exterior Mirrors with Courtesy Lights - Heated Exterior Mirrors - Exterior Mirrors with Memory Setting - Full Size Temporary Use Spare Tires - Android Auto - Front Heated Seats - Heated Steering Wheel - Power Adjustable Pedals - Power Folding Exterior Mirrors - Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror - Rear Window Defroster - Level 1 Equipment Group - Single Disc Remote CD Player - UConnect 4 with 8.4 Inch Display Leather Faced Front Cooled Bucket Seats - Power 4 Way Front Passenger Lumbar Adjust - Power 8-Way Adjustable Front Seats - Front Cooled Seats Advanced Safety Group - Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop - Advanced Brake Assist - Forward Collision Warning/Active Braking - Lane Departure Warning/Lane Keep Assist - Parallel/Perpendicular Park Assist - Bed Utility Group - 4 Adjustable Cargo Tie-Down Hooks - LED Bed Lighting -Level 2 Equipment Group -115 Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet - Rear - Air Conditioning with Dual Zone Automatic Temperature Control - Rear Media Hub with 2 Usb Ports - Park Sense Front/Rear Park Assist System - Rain Sensing Windshield Wipers - Remote Proximity Keyless Entry - Remote Start System UConnect 4C Navigation Group - 12 Inch Display - Air Conditioning with Dual Zone Automatic Temperature Control - Sirius XM Guardian/Travel Link/Traffic (Subscription Required) - 4G LTE Wi-/Fi Hotspot CONVENIENCE FEATURES: 5.7L V-8 cyl - HEMI - 4x4 - Leather Interior - 22 Inch Polished Alloys - 12 Inch Touchscreen - Dual Climate Control - Leather Wrapped Heated Steering Wheel with Mounted Audio Controls - Proximity Key - Push Button Start - Power Folding Heated Exterior Mirrors - Power Adjustable Pedals - Soft Tri-Fold Tonneau Cover - Trailer Sway Control - Am/Fm/Xm/Usb/Aux - Power Windows, Locks and Mirrors SAFETY FEATURES: Brake Assist - Blind Spot Assist - Rear Cross Path Detection - Rain Brake Support - Electronic Stability Control - Child Proof Locks - Driver and Passenger Side Air Bags - Side Impact Air Bags - Dual Side Airbag OUR MESSAGE: The days when used cars meant trouble are over!!! AutoPlanet Market Value Pricing (MVP) allows you to rest assured with complete piece of mind, and allows you to buy with confidence; our vehicles come with: Carfax Report, Complimentary Oil Change Prior to Delivery, 7 Day or 750 KM Refund Policy. All 2019, 2020 and 2021 vehicles are Former Daily Rentals. Payment is based on an 84 mth term. *All payments are weekly plus HST. Based on a finance rate of 5.99% O.A.C. I.E. Cost of Borrowing on $10,000 (based on term) are: for 36mth- $950.12; 48mth- $1598.36; 72mth- $1932.48; 84mth- $2273.00. Rates may vary based on credit worthiness up to 29.9%. FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL 1-833-295-1632. EXCELLENT FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE (O.A.C). AutoPlanet, is Ontario's Largest Indoor Showroom. We offer, top dollar for your trade(s), no pressure, non commissioned sales staff with no haggle pricing. NO APPOINTMENTS NEEDED, DROP IN FOR A TEST DRIVE TODAY!!! AutoPlanet is part of the Performance Auto Group. Performance Auto Group's mission is to make car buying easy. We are passionate about innovating so that your experience in any of our 28 dealerships is quick and enjoyable. You'll enjoy working with our friendly team, who are always available to help you make an informed decision. Purchase confidently with our industry-leading transparency tools that provide unprecedented information about the history and condition of our cars. Drive with confidence knowing that we have the most rigorous inspection and reconditioning process in the country, handled by our team of factory-trained technicians. We invite you to experience the difference - at Performance Auto Group.

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Alloy Wheels
Panoramic Sunroof
Heated Exterior Mirrors
All Wheel Drive
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Adaptive Cruise Control
Console
Cup Holder
Navigation System
Digital clock
Door Map Pockets
Passenger Airbag
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Child-Safety Locks
Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror
Center Arm Rest

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Autoplanet

2018 Land Rover Rang...
 0 KM
$60,995 + tax & lic
2021 Hyundai Sonata ...
 55,994 KM
$33,995 + tax & lic
2019 Hyundai Tucson ...
 59,352 KM
$28,995 + tax & lic

Email Autoplanet

Autoplanet

Autoplanet

Durham

205 Baseline Road West, Clarington, ON L1C 3K3

Call Dealer

844-277-XXXX

(click to show)

844-277-8696

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory