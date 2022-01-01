2020 RAM 1500

+ taxes & licensing
205 Baseline Road West, Clarington, ON L1C 3K3
** Customer Preferred Package + Bed Utility Group + Level 2 Equipment Group + UConnect 4C Navigation Group + Leather Faced Front Cooled Bucket Seats + 5.7L Variable Valve Timing with Fuel Saver Multi Displacement System + 9 Amplified Speakers with Subwoofer + Sport Performance Hood + Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle + Soft Tri-Fold Tonneau Cover + Panoramic Sunroof** $220 Weekly with $0 Down for 84 Months O.A.C.* Get Top Dollar From our Trade-In Program! HISTORY: Trade In - Ontario Vehicle WARRANTY: Comprehensive: Balance of 36 Months/60,000 Kms. Powertrain: Balance of 60 Months/100,000 Kms Extended Warranty Starting From Only $599! HIGH VALUE FEATURES: Navigation - Back Up Camera - Panoramic Sunroof - Power and Heated/Cooled Front Seats - 9 Amplified Speakers with Subwoofer - Apple CarPlay - Android Auto - Sport Performance Hood - Bluetooth with Streaming PACKAGES: Customer Preferred Package - 8.4 Inch Touchscreen - Apple CarPlay - Auto Dimming Exterior Driver Mirror - Automatic High Beam Headlight Control - Electronic Shift-on-Demand Transfer Case - Exterior Mirrors with Turn Signals - Exterior Mirrors with Courtesy Lights - Heated Exterior Mirrors - Exterior Mirrors with Memory Setting - Full Size Temporary Use Spare Tires - Android Auto - Front Heated Seats - Heated Steering Wheel - Power Adjustable Pedals - Power Folding Exterior Mirrors - Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror - Rear Window Defroster - Level 1 Equipment Group - Single Disc Remote CD Player - UConnect 4 with 8.4 Inch Display Leather Faced Front Cooled Bucket Seats - Power 4 Way Front Passenger Lumbar Adjust - Power 8-Way Adjustable Front Seats - Front Cooled Seats Advanced Safety Group - Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop - Advanced Brake Assist - Forward Collision Warning/Active Braking - Lane Departure Warning/Lane Keep Assist - Parallel/Perpendicular Park Assist - Bed Utility Group - 4 Adjustable Cargo Tie-Down Hooks - LED Bed Lighting -Level 2 Equipment Group -115 Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet - Rear - Air Conditioning with Dual Zone Automatic Temperature Control - Rear Media Hub with 2 Usb Ports - Park Sense Front/Rear Park Assist System - Rain Sensing Windshield Wipers - Remote Proximity Keyless Entry - Remote Start System UConnect 4C Navigation Group - 12 Inch Display - Air Conditioning with Dual Zone Automatic Temperature Control - Sirius XM Guardian/Travel Link/Traffic (Subscription Required) - 4G LTE Wi-/Fi Hotspot CONVENIENCE FEATURES: 5.7L V-8 cyl - HEMI - 4x4 - Leather Interior - 22 Inch Polished Alloys - 12 Inch Touchscreen - Dual Climate Control - Leather Wrapped Heated Steering Wheel with Mounted Audio Controls - Proximity Key - Push Button Start - Power Folding Heated Exterior Mirrors - Power Adjustable Pedals - Soft Tri-Fold Tonneau Cover - Trailer Sway Control - Am/Fm/Xm/Usb/Aux - Power Windows, Locks and Mirrors SAFETY FEATURES: Brake Assist - Blind Spot Assist - Rear Cross Path Detection - Rain Brake Support - Electronic Stability Control - Child Proof Locks - Driver and Passenger Side Air Bags - Side Impact Air Bags - Dual Side Airbag OUR MESSAGE: The days when used cars meant trouble are over!!! AutoPlanet Market Value Pricing (MVP) allows you to rest assured with complete piece of mind, and allows you to buy with confidence; our vehicles come with: Carfax Report, Complimentary Oil Change Prior to Delivery, 7 Day or 750 KM Refund Policy. All 2019, 2020 and 2021 vehicles are Former Daily Rentals. Payment is based on an 84 mth term. *All payments are weekly plus HST. Based on a finance rate of 5.99% O.A.C. I.E. Cost of Borrowing on $10,000 (based on term) are: for 36mth- $950.12; 48mth- $1598.36; 72mth- $1932.48; 84mth- $2273.00. Rates may vary based on credit worthiness up to 29.9%. FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL 1-833-295-1632. EXCELLENT FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE (O.A.C). AutoPlanet, is Ontario's Largest Indoor Showroom. We offer, top dollar for your trade(s), no pressure, non commissioned sales staff with no haggle pricing. NO APPOINTMENTS NEEDED, DROP IN FOR A TEST DRIVE TODAY!!! AutoPlanet is part of the Performance Auto Group. Performance Auto Group's mission is to make car buying easy. We are passionate about innovating so that your experience in any of our 28 dealerships is quick and enjoyable. You'll enjoy working with our friendly team, who are always available to help you make an informed decision. Purchase confidently with our industry-leading transparency tools that provide unprecedented information about the history and condition of our cars. Drive with confidence knowing that we have the most rigorous inspection and reconditioning process in the country, handled by our team of factory-trained technicians. We invite you to experience the difference - at Performance Auto Group.
