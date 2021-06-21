2020 Tesla Model 3

+ taxes & licensing
$189 Weekly with $0 Down for 84 Months O.A.C.* Get Top Dollar From our Trade-In Program! HISTORY: Clean Carfax Extended Warranty Starting From Only $599! HIGH VALUE FEATURES: Navigation - Back Up Camera - Sideview Camera - Fixed Panoramic Sunroof - Power and Heated Front Seats - Wi-Fi and Mobile Network Connectivity Capability (Terms and Limitation Apply) - Internet Streaming Radio Capability (Subscription Based) - Premium Connectivity (Subscription Based) - Auto Pilot - Autosteer (Beta) - Regenerative Braking (Low, Standard) - Steering Mode (Comfort, Standard, Sport) - Stopping Mode (Creep, Roll, Hold) - Acceleration (Chill, Standard) - Bluetooth CONVENIENCE FEATURES: Electric - Rear Wheel Drive - All Black Leather Interior - Wood Trim - 19 Inch Alloys - 15 Inch Central Touchscreen - Dual Climate Control - Keyless Entry - Power Folding Heated Exterior Mirrors - Fog Lights - Automatic LED Headlights - Cruise Control - Am/Fm/HD Radio - Air Conditioning - Power Windows, Locks and Mirrors SAFETY FEATURES: Forward Collision Warning - Automatic Emergency Braking - Blind Spot Assist - Lane Departure Avoidance with Assist - Obstacle Aware Acceleration - Warning Chime - Speed Limit Warning - Auto High Beam Assist - Parking Distance Control - Rain Sensored Windshield Wipers - Child Proof Locks - Driver and Passenger Side Air Bags - Side Impact Air Bags - Dual Side Airbag OUR MESSAGE: The days when used cars meant trouble are over!!! AutoPlanet Market Value Pricing (MVP) allows you to rest assured with complete piece of mind, and allows you to buy with confidence; our vehicles come with: Carfax Report, Complimentary Oil Change Prior to Delivery, 7 Day or 750 KM Refund Policy. All 2019, 2020 and 2021 vehicles are Former Daily Rentals. Payment is based on an 84 mth term. *All payments are weekly plus HST. Based on a finance rate of 5.99% O.A.C. I.E. Cost of Borrowing on $10,000 (based on term) are: for 36mth- $950.12; 48mth- $1598.36; 72mth- $1932.48; 84mth- $2273.00. Rates may vary based on credit worthiness up to 29.9%. FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL 1-855-838-5778. EXCELLENT FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE (O.A.C). AutoPlanet, is Ontario's Largest Indoor Showroom. We offer, top dollar for your trade(s), no pressure, non commissioned sales staff with no haggle pricing. NO APPOINTMENTS NEEDED, DROP IN FOR A TEST DRIVE TODAY!!! AutoPlanet is part of the Performance Auto Group. Performance Auto Group's mission is to make car buying easy. We are passionate about innovating so that your experience in any of our 28 dealerships is quick and enjoyable. You'll enjoy working with our friendly team, who are always available to help you make an informed decision. Purchase confidently with our industry-leading transparency tools that provide unprecedented information about the history and condition of our cars. Drive with confidence knowing that we have the most rigorous inspection and reconditioning process in the country, handled by our team of factory-trained technicians. We invite you to experience the difference - at Performance Auto Group.
