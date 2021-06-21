2020 Tesla Model 3

$54,995 + taxes & licensing 1 8 , 6 3 9 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 7498572

Stock #: P06A1991

VIN: 5YJ3E1EA3LF780197

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Pearl White Multi-Coat

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Electric

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Stock # P06A1991

Mileage 18,639 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Seating Heated Seats Leather Interior Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Comfort Dual Climate Control Convenience Console Cup Holder Door Map Pockets Safety Passenger Airbag Passenger Air Bag On/Off Child-Safety Locks DUAL AIRBAG SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG Additional Features Premium Audio Navigation System Rear View Camera Driver Side Airbag

