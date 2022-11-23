Menu
2020 Toyota Prius

7,313 KM

Details Description Features

$41,995

+ tax & licensing
$41,995

+ taxes & licensing

Autoplanet

844-277-8696

2020 Toyota Prius

2020 Toyota Prius

Prime , Hybrid, Navi, Back Up Cam, Wireless Charging!

2020 Toyota Prius

Prime , Hybrid, Navi, Back Up Cam, Wireless Charging!

Location

Autoplanet

205 Baseline Road West, Clarington, ON L1C 3K3

844-277-8696

Logo_AccidentFree

$41,995

+ taxes & licensing

7,313KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9417979
  • Stock #: P06A4502
  • VIN: JTDKARFP1L3155156

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blizzard Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 7,313 KM

Vehicle Description

$157 Weekly with $0 Down for 84 Months O.A.C.* Get Top Dollar From our Trade-In Program! HISTORY: Clean Carfax WARRANTY: Comprehensive: Balance of 36 Months/60,000 Kms. Powertrain: Balance of 60 Months/100,000 Kms Extended Warranty Starting From Only $599! HIGH VALUE FEATURES: Navigation - Back Up Camera - Heated Front Seats - Wireless Phone Charging - Bluetooth CONVENIENCE FEATURES: 1.8L I-4 cyl - Plug In Electric/Gas Hybrid - Front Wheel Drive - Leather Interior - 15 Inch Alloys - Heated Steering Wheel - Keyless Entry - Push Button Start - Heated Exterior Mirror - Cruise Control - Am/Fm/Xm/Mp3 - Air Conditioning - Power Windows, Locks and Mirrors SAFETY FEATURES: Toyota Safety Sense (Pre Collision System With Pedestrian Detection, Lane Departure Alert With Steering Assist, Adaptive Cruise Control, Automatic High Beam) - Traction Control - Child Proof Locks - Driver and Passenger Side Air Bags - Side Impact Air Bags - Dual Side Airbag OUR MESSAGE: The days when used cars meant trouble are over!!! AutoPlanet Market Value Pricing (MVP) allows you to rest assured with complete peace of mind, and allows you to buy with confidence; our vehicles come with: Carfax Report, Complimentary Oil Change Prior to Delivery, 7 Day or 750 KM Refund Policy. All 2020, 2021 and 2022 vehicles are Former Daily Rentals. Payment is based on an 84 mth term. *All payments are weekly plus HST. Based on a finance rate of 8.99% O.A.C. I.E. Cost of Borrowing on $10,000 (based on term) are: for 36mth- $950.12; 48mth- $1598.36; 72mth- $1932.48; 84mth- $2273.00. Rates may vary based on credit worthiness up to 29.9%. FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL 1-855-838-5778. EXCELLENT FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE (O.A.C). AutoPlanet, is Ontario's Largest Indoor Showroom. We offer, top dollar for your trade(s), no pressure, non commissioned sales staff with no haggle pricing. NO APPOINTMENTS NEEDED, DROP IN FOR A TEST DRIVE TODAY!!! AutoPlanet is part of the Performance Auto Group. Performance Auto Group's mission is to make car buying easy. We are passionate about innovating so that your experience in any of our 28 dealerships is quick and enjoyable. You'll enjoy working with our friendly team, who are always available to help you make an informed decision. Purchase confidently with our industry-leading transparency tools that provide unprecedented information about the history and condition of our cars. Drive with confidence knowing that we have the most rigorous inspection and reconditioning process in the country, handled by our team of factory-trained technicians. We invite you to experience the difference - at Performance Auto Group

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Digital clock
Door Map Pockets
Keyless Entry
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Leather Interior
Lane Departure Warning
Cloth Interior

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Autoplanet

Autoplanet

Durham

205 Baseline Road West, Clarington, ON L1C 3K3

