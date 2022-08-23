Menu
2020 Volkswagen Atlas

33,622 KM

Details Description Features

$44,495

+ tax & licensing
$44,495

+ taxes & licensing

Autoplanet

844-277-8696

2020 Volkswagen Atlas

2020 Volkswagen Atlas

Cross Sport Comfortline AWD, Sunroof, New Tires/Rotors!

2020 Volkswagen Atlas

Cross Sport Comfortline AWD, Sunroof, New Tires/Rotors!

Location

Autoplanet

205 Baseline Road West, Clarington, ON L1C 3K3

844-277-8696

$44,495

$44,495

+ taxes & licensing

33,622KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8983435
  • Stock #: P21A0526
  • VIN: 1V2MC2CA1LC206714

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Deep Black Pearl
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 33,622 KM

Vehicle Description

$161 Weekly with $0 Down for 84 Months O.A.C.* Get Top Dollar From our Trade-In Program! HISTORY: Clean Carfax WARRANTY: Comprehensive: Balance of 48 Months/80,000 Kms. Powertrain: Balance of 60 Months/100,000 Kms Extended Warranty Starting From Only $599! HIGH VALUE FEATURES: Back Up Camera - Sunroof - Heated Front Seats - Power Driver Seat - Apple CarPlay - Android Auto - Bluetooth - Voice Command CONVENIENCE FEATURES: 2.0L I-4 cyl - All Wheel Drive - Cloth Interior - Steering Wheel with Mounted Audio Control - Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror - Heated Exterior Mirrors - Automatic Headlights - Fog Lights - Power Liftgate - Drive Mode - Cruise Control - Am/Fm/Usb/Mp3/Xm - Air Conditioning - Power Windows, Locks and Mirrors SAFETY FEATURES: Stability Control - Front Assist - Blind Spot Assist - Rear Traffic Alert - Child Proof Locks - Driver and Passenger Side Air Bags - Side Impact Air Bags - Dual Side Airbag OUR MESSAGE: The days when used cars meant trouble are over!!! AutoPlanet Market Value Pricing (MVP) allows you to rest assured with complete piece of mind, and allows you to buy with confidence; our vehicles come with: Carfax Report, Complimentary Oil Change Prior to Delivery, 7 Day or 750 KM Refund Policy. All 2020, 2021 and 2022 vehicles are Former Daily Rentals. Payment is based on an 84 mth term. *All payments are weekly plus HST. Based on a finance rate of 7.99% O.A.C. I.E. Cost of Borrowing on $10,000 (based on term) are: for 36mth- $950.12; 48mth- $1598.36; 72mth- $1932.48; 84mth- $2273.00. Rates may vary based on credit worthiness up to 29.9%. FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL 1-855-838-5778. EXCELLENT FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE (O.A.C). AutoPlanet, is Ontario's Largest Indoor Showroom. We offer, top dollar for your trade(s), no pressure, non commissioned sales staff with no haggle pricing. NO APPOINTMENTS NEEDED, DROP IN FOR A TEST DRIVE TODAY!!! AutoPlanet is part of the Performance Auto Group. Performance Auto Group's mission is to make car buying easy. We are passionate about innovating so that your experience in any of our 28 dealerships is quick and enjoyable. You'll enjoy working with our friendly team, who are always available to help you make an informed decision. Purchase confidently with our industry-leading transparency tools that provide unprecedented information about the history and condition of our cars. Drive with confidence knowing that we have the most rigorous inspection and reconditioning process in the country, handled by our team of factory-trained technicians. We invite you to experience the difference - at Performance Auto Group.

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Electronic Compass
Door Map Pockets
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
Heated Exterior Mirrors
AM/FM Stereo
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Console
Cup Holder
Cloth Interior
Center Arm Rest
Driver Side Airbag

Autoplanet

Autoplanet

Durham

205 Baseline Road West, Clarington, ON L1C 3K3

