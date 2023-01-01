Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Volkswagen Passat

87,626 KM

Details Description Features

$27,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$27,995

+ taxes & licensing

Autoplanet

844-277-8696

Contact Seller
2020 Volkswagen Passat

2020 Volkswagen Passat

Execline, Back Up Cam, Bluetooth, Android Auto!

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Volkswagen Passat

Execline, Back Up Cam, Bluetooth, Android Auto!

Location

Autoplanet

205 Baseline Road West, Clarington, ON L1C 3K3

844-277-8696

  1. 10133559
  2. 10133559
  3. 10133559
  4. 10133559
  5. 10133559
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

$27,995

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
87,626KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10133559
  • Stock #: R21A0774
  • VIN: 1VWEA7A30LC018695

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Deep Black Pearl
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 87,626 KM

Vehicle Description

$108 Weekly with $0 Down for 84 Months O.A.C.* Get Top Dollar From our Trade-In Program!

HISTORY: Clean Carfax - Former Daily Rental - Ontario Vehicle

WARRANTY: Powertrain: Balance of 60 Months/100,000 Kms

Extended Warranty Starting From Only $599!

HIGH VALUE FEATURES: Back Up Camera - Bluetooth - Voice Command - Smartphone Integration (Android Auto/Apple CarPlay/MirrorLink)

CONVENIENCE FEATURES: 2.0L I-4 cyl - All Wheel Drive - Cloth Interior - 17 Inch Alloys - Touchscreen - Steering Wheel with Mounted Controls - Stop/Go Technology - Power Heated Exterior Mirrors with Integrated Turn Signals - LED Daytime Running Lights - LED Taillights - Cruise Control - Am/Fm/Cd/Mp3/Usb/12V - Automatic Headlights - LED Daytime Running Lights - LED Taillights - Air Conditioning - Power Windows, Locks and Mirrors

SAFETY FEATURES: Blind Spot Assist - Rear Traffic Alert - Child Proof Locks - Driver and Passenger Side Air Bags - Side Impact Air Bags - Dual Side Airbag

OUR MESSAGE: The days when used cars meant trouble are over!!! AutoPlanet Market Value Pricing (MVP) allows you to rest assured with complete peace of mind, and allows you to buy with confidence; our vehicles come with: Carfax Report, Complimentary Oil Change Prior to Delivery, 7 Day or 750 KM Refund Policy. All 2020, 2021 and 2022 vehicles are Former Daily Rentals.

Payment is based on an 84 mth term.

*All payments are weekly plus HST. Based on a finance rate of 9.99% O.A.C. I.E. Cost of Borrowing on $10,000 (based on term) are: for 36mth- $950.12; 48mth- $1598.36; 72mth- $1932.48; 84mth- $2273.00. Rates may vary based on credit worthiness up to 29.9%.

FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL 1-855-838-5778. EXCELLENT FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE (O.A.C).

AutoPlanet, is Ontario's Largest Indoor Showroom. We offer, top dollar for your trade(s), no pressure, non commissioned sales staff with no haggle pricing. NO APPOINTMENTS NEEDED, DROP IN FOR A TEST DRIVE TODAY!!! AutoPlanet is part of the Performance Auto Group.

Performance Auto Group's mission is to make car buying easy. We are passionate about innovating so that your experience in any of our 28 dealerships is quick and enjoyable. You'll enjoy working with our friendly team, who are always available to help you make an informed decision. Purchase confidently with our industry-leading transparency tools that provide unprecedented information about the history and condition of our cars. Drive with confidence knowing that we have the most rigorous inspection and reconditioning process in the country, handled by our team of factory-trained technicians. We invite you to experience the difference - at Performance Auto Group.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
AM/FM Stereo
Rear View Camera
Door Map Pockets

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Safety

Passenger Airbag
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
DUAL AIRBAG

Convenience

Cup Holder

Additional Features

Cloth Interior
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Autoplanet

2019 Dodge Grand Car...
 115,687 KM
$27,995 + tax & lic
2020 Ford Escape SE ...
 72,500 KM
$29,995 + tax & lic
2020 Nissan Sentra S...
 74,599 KM
$24,995 + tax & lic

Email Autoplanet

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Autoplanet

Autoplanet

Durham

205 Baseline Road West, Clarington, ON L1C 3K3

Call Dealer

844-277-XXXX

(click to show)

844-277-8696

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory