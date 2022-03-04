2020 Volkswagen Tiguan

$33,995 + taxes & licensing 5 8 , 0 4 2 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8470209

8470209 Stock #: P06A3056

P06A3056 VIN: 3VV0B7AX0LM053217

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Platinum Gray Metallic

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # P06A3056

Mileage 58,042 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Rear View Camera Passenger Airbag Passenger Air Bag On/Off Child-Safety Locks Convenience Keyless Entry Console Cup Holder Seating Heated Seats Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Interior Steering Wheel Audio Controls Door Map Pockets Exterior Heated Exterior Mirrors Additional Features Center Arm Rest

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.