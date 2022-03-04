Menu
2020 Volkswagen Tiguan

58,042 KM

Details Description Features

$33,995

+ tax & licensing
Autoplanet

Trendline AWD, Back Up Cam, Heated Seats!

Location

205 Baseline Road West, Clarington, ON L1C 3K3

Logo_NoBadges

58,042KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8470209
  Stock #: P06A3056
  VIN: 3VV0B7AX0LM053217

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Platinum Gray Metallic
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 58,042 KM

Vehicle Description

$115 Weekly with $0 Down for 84 Months O.A.C.* Get Top Dollar From our Trade-In Program! HISTORY: Clean Carfax - Ontario Vehicle WARRANTY: Comprehensive: Balance of 48 Months/80,000 Kms. Powertrain: Balance of 60 Months/100,000 Kms Extended Warranty Starting From Only $599! HIGH VALUE FEATURES: Back Up Camera - Heated Front Seats - Bluetooth with Voice Command CONVENIENCE FEATURES: 2.0L I-4 cyl - All Wheel Drive - Cloth Interior - 17 Inch Alloys - 6.5 Inch Touch Screen - Steering Wheel Mounted Controls - Keyless Entry - Heated Exterior Mirrors - Automatic Headlights - Rear Defroster - Select Drive Modes - Am/Fm/Usb/Mp3 - Air Conditioning - Power Windows, Locks and Mirrors SAFETY FEATURES: Blind Spot Assist - Traction Control - Child Proof Locks - Driver and Passenger Side Air Bags - Side Impact Air Bags - Dual Side Airbag OUR MESSAGE: The days when used cars meant trouble are over!!! AutoPlanet Market Value Pricing (MVP) allows you to rest assured with complete piece of mind, and allows you to buy with confidence; our vehicles come with: Carfax Report, Complimentary Oil Change Prior to Delivery, 7 Day or 750 KM Refund Policy. All 2020, 2021 and 2022 vehicles are Former Daily Rentals. Payment is based on an 84 mth term. *All payments are weekly plus HST. Based on a finance rate of 5.99% O.A.C. I.E. Cost of Borrowing on $10,000 (based on term) are: for 36mth- $950.12; 48mth- $1598.36; 72mth- $1932.48; 84mth- $2273.00. Rates may vary based on credit worthiness up to 29.9%. FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL 1-855-838-5778. EXCELLENT FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE (O.A.C). AutoPlanet, is Ontario's Largest Indoor Showroom. We offer, top dollar for your trade(s), no pressure, non commissioned sales staff with no haggle pricing. NO APPOINTMENTS NEEDED, DROP IN FOR A TEST DRIVE TODAY!!! AutoPlanet is part of the Performance Auto Group. Performance Auto Group's mission is to make car buying easy. We are passionate about innovating so that your experience in any of our 28 dealerships is quick and enjoyable. You'll enjoy working with our friendly team, who are always available to help you make an informed decision. Purchase confidently with our industry-leading transparency tools that provide unprecedented information about the history and condition of our cars. Drive with confidence knowing that we have the most rigorous inspection and reconditioning process in the country, handled by our team of factory-trained technicians. We invite you to experience the difference - at Performance Auto Group.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Rear View Camera
Passenger Airbag
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Child-Safety Locks
Keyless Entry
Console
Cup Holder
Heated Seats
Telescoping Steering Wheel
AM/FM Stereo
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Door Map Pockets
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Center Arm Rest

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Autoplanet

Durham

205 Baseline Road West, Clarington, ON L1C 3K3

