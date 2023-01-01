Menu
2021 Chevrolet Malibu

74,987 KM

Details Description Features

$26,795

+ tax & licensing
$26,795

+ taxes & licensing

Autoplanet

844-277-8696

2021 Chevrolet Malibu

2021 Chevrolet Malibu

LT, Turbo, Back Up Cam, Heated Seats, Bluetooth

2021 Chevrolet Malibu

LT, Turbo, Back Up Cam, Heated Seats, Bluetooth

Location

Autoplanet

205 Baseline Road West, Clarington, ON L1C 3K3

844-277-8696

Logo_NoBadges

$26,795

+ taxes & licensing

74,987KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9611725
  Stock #: R06A2297
  VIN: 1G1ZD5STXMF029288

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Northsky Blue Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # R06A2297
  • Mileage 74,987 KM

Vehicle Description

$103 Weekly with $0 Down for 84 Months O.A.C.* Get Top Dollar From our Trade-In Program! HISTORY: Former Daily Rental - Ontario Vehicle WARRANTY: Powertrain: Balance of 60 Months/100,000 Kms Extended Warranty Starting From Only $599! HIGH VALUE FEATURES: Back Up Camera - Heated Front Seats - Power Driver Seat - Apple CarPlay - Android Auto - Remote Start - Voice Command - Bluetooth - OnStar CONVENIENCE FEATURES: 1.5L I-4 cyl - Turbocharged - Cloth Interior - 17 Inch Alloys - 8 Inch Infotainment Screen - Dual Zone Climate Control - Steering Wheel with Mounted Controls - Keyless Entry - Push Button Start - LED Daytime Running Lights - LED Tail Lights - Heated Exterior Mirrors - Cruise Control - Am/Fm/Xm/MyLink - Air Conditioning - Power Windows, Locks and Mirrors SAFETY FEATURES: Traction Control - Child Proof Locks - Driver and Passenger Side Air Bags - Side Impact Air Bags - Dual Side Airbag OUR MESSAGE: The days when used cars meant trouble are over!!! AutoPlanet Market Value Pricing (MVP) allows you to rest assured with complete peace of mind, and allows you to buy with confidence; our vehicles come with: Carfax Report, Complimentary Oil Change Prior to Delivery, 7 Day or 750 KM Refund Policy. All 2020, 2021 and 2022 vehicles are Former Daily Rentals. Payment is based on an 84 mth term. *All payments are weekly plus HST. Based on a finance rate of 9.99% O.A.C. I.E. Cost of Borrowing on $10,000 (based on term) are: for 36mth- $950.12; 48mth- $1598.36; 72mth- $1932.48; 84mth- $2273.00. Rates may vary based on credit worthiness up to 29.9%. FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL 1-855-838-5778. EXCELLENT FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE (O.A.C). AutoPlanet, is Ontario's Largest Indoor Showroom. We offer, top dollar for your trade(s), no pressure, non commissioned sales staff with no haggle pricing. NO APPOINTMENTS NEEDED, DROP IN FOR A TEST DRIVE TODAY!!! AutoPlanet is part of the Performance Auto Group. Performance Auto Group's mission is to make car buying easy. We are passionate about innovating so that your experience in any of our 28 dealerships is quick and enjoyable. You'll enjoy working with our friendly team, who are always available to help you make an informed decision. Purchase confidently with our industry-leading transparency tools that provide unprecedented information about the history and condition of our cars. Drive with confidence knowing that we have the most rigorous inspection and reconditioning process in the country, handled by our team of factory-trained technicians. We invite you to experience the difference - at Performance Auto Group.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Onstar
DUAL AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
AM/FM Stereo
remote start
Rear View Camera
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Digital clock
Door Map Pockets
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Bluetooth
Dual Climate Control
Console
Cup Holder
Cloth Interior

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Autoplanet

Autoplanet

Durham

205 Baseline Road West, Clarington, ON L1C 3K3

