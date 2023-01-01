Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 Chevrolet TrailBlazer

80,854 KM

Details Description

$31,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$31,995

+ taxes & licensing

Autoplanet

844-277-8696

Contact Seller
2021 Chevrolet TrailBlazer

2021 Chevrolet TrailBlazer

LT AWD, Turbo, Back Up Cam, Heated Seats,Bluetooth

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Chevrolet TrailBlazer

LT AWD, Turbo, Back Up Cam, Heated Seats,Bluetooth

Location

Autoplanet

205 Baseline Road West, Clarington, ON L1C 3K3

844-277-8696

  1. 9814681
  2. 9814681
  3. 9814681
  4. 9814681
  5. 9814681
  6. 9814681
  7. 9814681
  8. 9814681
  9. 9814681
  10. 9814681
  11. 9814681
  12. 9814681
  13. 9814681
  14. 9814681
  15. 9814681
  16. 9814681
  17. 9814681
  18. 9814681
  19. 9814681
  20. 9814681
  21. 9814681
  22. 9814681
  23. 9814681
  24. 9814681
  25. 9814681
  26. 9814681
  27. 9814681
  28. 9814681
  29. 9814681
  30. 9814681
  31. 9814681
  32. 9814681
  33. 9814681
  34. 9814681
  35. 9814681
  36. 9814681
  37. 9814681
  38. 9814681
  39. 9814681
  40. 9814681
  41. 9814681
  42. 9814681
  43. 9814681
  44. 9814681
  45. 9814681
  46. 9814681
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

$31,995

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
80,854KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9814681
  • Stock #: R06A2517
  • VIN: KL79MRSL0MB165321

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Mosaic Black Metallic
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 80,854 KM

Vehicle Description

$123 Weekly with $0 Down for 84 Months O.A.C.* Get Top Dollar From our Trade-In Program!

HISTORY: Former Daily Rental - Ontario Vehicle

WARRANTY: Powertrain: Balance of 60 Months/100,000 Kms

Extended Warranty Starting From Only $599!

HIGH VALUE FEATURES: Back Up Camera - Heated Front Seats - Power Driver Seat - Apple CarPlay - Android Auto - Remote Start - WiFi Hotspot Capable - Voice Command - Bluetooth - OnStar Guidance

CONVENIENCE FEATURES: 1.3L I-3 cyl - Turbocharged - All Wheel Drive - Cloth Interior - 17 Inch Alloys - Color Touch Screen - Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel with Mounted Controls - Keyless Entry - Push Button Start - Automatic High Intensity Discharge Headlights - LED Daytime Running Lights - Cruise Control - Am/Fm/Xm/Aux/Usb - Air Conditioning - Power Windows, Locks and Mirrors

SAFETY FEATURES: Forward Collision Warning - Front Pedestrian Braking - Lane Departure Warning - Rear Cross Traffic Alert - Stability Control - Traction Control - Child Proof Locks - Driver and Passenger Side Air Bags - Side Impact Air Bags - Dual Side Airbag

OUR MESSAGE: The days when used cars meant trouble are over!!! AutoPlanet Market Value Pricing (MVP) allows you to rest assured with complete peace of mind, and allows you to buy with confidence; our vehicles come with: Carfax Report, Complimentary Oil Change Prior to Delivery, 7 Day or 750 KM Refund Policy. All 2020, 2021 and 2022 vehicles are Former Daily Rentals.

Payment is based on an 84 mth term.

*All payments are weekly plus HST. Based on a finance rate of 9.99% O.A.C. I.E. Cost of Borrowing on $10,000 (based on term) are: for 36mth- $950.12; 48mth- $1598.36; 72mth- $1932.48; 84mth- $2273.00. Rates may vary based on credit worthiness up to 29.9%.

FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL 1-833-295-1632. EXCELLENT FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE (O.A.C).

AutoPlanet, is Ontario's Largest Indoor Showroom. We offer, top dollar for your trade(s), no pressure, non commissioned sales staff with no haggle pricing. NO APPOINTMENTS NEEDED, DROP IN FOR A TEST DRIVE TODAY!!! AutoPlanet is part of the Performance Auto Group.

Performance Auto Group's mission is to make car buying easy. We are passionate about innovating so that your experience in any of our 28 dealerships is quick and enjoyable. You'll enjoy working with our friendly team, who are always available to help you make an informed decision. Purchase confidently with our industry-leading transparency tools that provide unprecedented information about the history and condition of our cars. Drive with confidence knowing that we have the most rigorous inspection and reconditioning process in the country, handled by our team of factory-trained technicians. We invite you to experience the difference - at Performance Auto Group.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Autoplanet

2020 Dodge Grand Car...
 81,559 KM
$31,495 + tax & lic
2018 Kia Rio 5-Door ...
 98,976 KM
$19,995 + tax & lic
2021 Ford Escape Tit...
 80,254 KM
$35,495 + tax & lic

Email Autoplanet

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Autoplanet

Autoplanet

Durham

205 Baseline Road West, Clarington, ON L1C 3K3

Call Dealer

844-277-XXXX

(click to show)

844-277-8696

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory