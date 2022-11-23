Menu
2021 Dodge Charger

69,751 KM

Details Description Features

$35,995

+ tax & licensing
$35,995

+ taxes & licensing

Autoplanet

844-277-8696

2021 Dodge Charger

2021 Dodge Charger

GT, Back Up Cam, Alpine Sound System, 300 HP!

2021 Dodge Charger

GT, Back Up Cam, Alpine Sound System, 300 HP!

Location

Autoplanet

205 Baseline Road West, Clarington, ON L1C 3K3

844-277-8696

Logo_NoBadges

$35,995

+ taxes & licensing

69,751KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9388552
  • Stock #: R06A1946
  • VIN: 2C3CDXHG5MH537979

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Indigo Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # R06A1946
  • Mileage 69,751 KM

Vehicle Description

$134 Weekly with $0 Down for 84 Months O.A.C.* Get Top Dollar From our Trade-In Program! HISTORY: Clean Carfax - Former Daily Rental WARRANTY: Powertrain: Balance of 60 Months/100,000 Kms Extended Warranty Starting From Only $599! HIGH VALUE FEATURES: Back Up Camera - Power Driver Seat - Apple CarPlay - Android Auto - Remote Start - Alpine Premium Audio System - Bluetooth - 4G Wi-Fi Hotspot Capable - Universal Garage Door Opener CONVENIENCE FEATURES: 3.6L V-6 - Rear Wheel Drive - Black Cloth Interior - 20 Inch Alloys - 8.4 Inch Touchscreen - Dual Zone Climate Control - Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel with Paddle Shifters - Keyless Entry - Push Button Start - LED Daytime Running Lights - LED Tail Lights - Projector LED Fog Lights - Media Hub Including 2 Usb Ports and Aux Audio Input Jack - Air Conditioning - Power Windows, Locks and Mirrors SAFETY FEATURES: Rain Sensing Windshield Wipers - Rear Parking Sensors - Traction Control - Child Proof Locks - Driver and Passenger Side Air Bags - Side Impact Air Bags - Dual Side Airbag OUR MESSAGE: The days when used cars meant trouble are over!!! AutoPlanet Market Value Pricing (MVP) allows you to rest assured with complete peace of mind, and allows you to buy with confidence; our vehicles come with: Carfax Report, Complimentary Oil Change Prior to Delivery, 7 Day or 750 KM Refund Policy. All 2020, 2021 and 2022 vehicles are Former Daily Rentals. Payment is based on an 84 mth term. *All payments are weekly plus HST. Based on a finance rate of 8.99% O.A.C. I.E. Cost of Borrowing on $10,000 (based on term) are: for 36mth- $950.12; 48mth- $1598.36; 72mth- $1932.48; 84mth- $2273.00. Rates may vary based on credit worthiness up to 29.9%. FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL 1-833-295-1632. EXCELLENT FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE (O.A.C). AutoPlanet, is Ontario's Largest Indoor Showroom. We offer, top dollar for your trade(s), no pressure, non commissioned sales staff with no haggle pricing. NO APPOINTMENTS NEEDED, DROP IN FOR A TEST DRIVE TODAY!!! AutoPlanet is part of the Performance Auto Group. Performance Auto Group's mission is to make car buying easy. We are passionate about innovating so that your experience in any of our 28 dealerships is quick and enjoyable. You'll enjoy working with our friendly team, who are always available to help you make an informed decision. Purchase confidently with our industry-leading transparency tools that provide unprecedented information about the history and condition of our cars. Drive with confidence knowing that we have the most rigorous inspection and reconditioning process in the country, handled by our team of factory-trained technicians. We invite you to experience the difference - at Performance Auto Group.

Vehicle Features

Cruise Control
remote start
Door Map Pockets
Keyless Entry
Console
Rain sensor wipers
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Wheel Drive
Bluetooth
Leather Wrap Wheel
Cloth Interior
Auxiliary 12v Outlet

Autoplanet

Autoplanet

Durham

205 Baseline Road West, Clarington, ON L1C 3K3

