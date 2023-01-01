2021 Ford Escape

$34,995 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 8 2 , 1 4 8 K M Used

Listing ID: 9965093

9965093 Stock #: P06A5194

P06A5194 VIN: 1FMCU9J93MUA55023

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Beige

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # P06A5194

Mileage 82,148 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks POWER SEAT Interior Keyless Entry AM/FM Stereo Adaptive Cruise Control Navigation System Steering Wheel Audio Controls Digital clock Door Map Pockets Exterior Alloy Wheels Panoramic Sunroof Mechanical All Wheel Drive Seating Leather Interior Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Convenience Console Rain sensor wipers Cup Holder Safety Passenger Airbag Passenger Air Bag On/Off Child-Safety Locks DUAL AIRBAG Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Center Arm Rest Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.