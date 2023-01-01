Menu
2021 Ford Escape

82,148 KM

Details Description Features

$34,995

+ tax & licensing
$34,995

+ taxes & licensing

Autoplanet

844-277-8696

2021 Ford Escape

2021 Ford Escape

Titanium AWD, Navi, Pano Roof, Ford Co-Pilot!

2021 Ford Escape

Titanium AWD, Navi, Pano Roof, Ford Co-Pilot!

Autoplanet

205 Baseline Road West, Clarington, ON L1C 3K3

844-277-8696

Logo_NoBadges

$34,995

+ taxes & licensing

82,148KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9965093
  • Stock #: P06A5194
  • VIN: 1FMCU9J93MUA55023

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Beige
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P06A5194
  • Mileage 82,148 KM

Vehicle Description

$137 Weekly with $0 Down for 84 Months O.A.C.* Get Top Dollar From our Trade-In Program!

HISTORY: Clean Carfax

WARRANTY: Powertrain: Balance of 60 Months/100,000 Kms

Extended Warranty Starting From Only $599!

HIGH VALUE FEATURES: Navigation - Back Up Camera - Panoramic Sunroof - Power and Heated Front Seats - Driver Memory Seat - Bluetooth with Streaming Smartphone Integration - Bang & Olufsen Sound System - Remote Start

CONVENIENCE FEATURES: 2.0L I-4 cyl - Ecoboost - All Wheel Drive - Leather Interior - 19 Inch Alloys - Dual Climate Control - Securicode Keyless Entry Keypad - Intelligent Access with Push Button Start - Automatic High Beam Headlights - Universal Garage Door Opener - Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop/Go Lane Centering - Am/Fm/Xm - Air Conditioning - Power Windows, Locks and Mirrors

SAFETY FEATURES: Rain Sensing Wipers - Ford Co-Pilot (Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking, Cross Traffic Alert , Lane Keep System, Driver Alert, Speed Sign Recognition, Adaptive Cruise control) - Blind Spot Assist - Reverse Parking AID and Front Parking AID) - Active Park Assist - Front and Rear Parking Sensors - Pre Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking - Lane Keep System - Child Proof Locks - Driver and Passenger Side Air Bags - Side Impact Air Bags - Dual Side Airbag

OUR MESSAGE: The days when used cars meant trouble are over!!! AutoPlanet Market Value Pricing (MVP) allows you to rest assured with complete peace of mind, and allows you to buy with confidence; our vehicles come with: Carfax Report, Complimentary Oil Change Prior to Delivery, 7 Day or 750 KM Refund Policy. All 2020, 2021 and 2022 vehicles are Former Daily Rentals.

Payment is based on an 84 mth term.

*All payments are weekly plus HST. Based on a finance rate of 9.99% O.A.C. I.E. Cost of Borrowing on $10,000 (based on term) are: for 36mth- $950.12; 48mth- $1598.36; 72mth- $1932.48; 84mth- $2273.00. Rates may vary based on credit worthiness up to 29.9%.

FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL 1-833-295-1632. EXCELLENT FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE (O.A.C).

AutoPlanet, is Ontario's Largest Indoor Showroom. We offer, top dollar for your trade(s), no pressure, non commissioned sales staff with no haggle pricing. NO APPOINTMENTS NEEDED, DROP IN FOR A TEST DRIVE TODAY!!! AutoPlanet is part of the Performance Auto Group.

Performance Auto Group's mission is to make car buying easy. We are passionate about innovating so that your experience in any of our 28 dealerships is quick and enjoyable. You'll enjoy working with our friendly team, who are always available to help you make an informed decision. Purchase confidently with our industry-leading transparency tools that provide unprecedented information about the history and condition of our cars. Drive with confidence knowing that we have the most rigorous inspection and reconditioning process in the country, handled by our team of factory-trained technicians. We invite you to experience the difference - at Performance Auto Group.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Interior

Keyless Entry
AM/FM Stereo
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Digital clock
Door Map Pockets

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Panoramic Sunroof

Mechanical

All Wheel Drive

Seating

Leather Interior

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Convenience

Console
Rain sensor wipers
Cup Holder

Safety

Passenger Airbag
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features

Center Arm Rest
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Autoplanet

Autoplanet

Durham

205 Baseline Road West, Clarington, ON L1C 3K3

