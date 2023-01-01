2021 Jeep Compass

$34,995 + taxes & licensing 6 4 , 1 9 5 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9461959

9461959 Stock #: R06A2148

R06A2148 VIN: 3C4NJDDB0MT594006

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Spitfire Orange

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 64,195 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Heated Exterior Mirrors Interior Air Conditioning Mechanical Trailer Hitch Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Comfort Dual Climate Control Convenience Rain sensor wipers Safety Passenger Airbag Passenger Air Bag On/Off DUAL AIRBAG SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.