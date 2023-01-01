Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 Jeep Compass

64,195 KM

Details Description Features

$34,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$34,995

+ taxes & licensing

Autoplanet

844-277-8696

Contact Seller
2021 Jeep Compass

2021 Jeep Compass

Trailhawk 4x4, Back Up Cam, Heated Seats,Bluetooth

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Jeep Compass

Trailhawk 4x4, Back Up Cam, Heated Seats,Bluetooth

Location

Autoplanet

205 Baseline Road West, Clarington, ON L1C 3K3

844-277-8696

  1. 9461959
  2. 9461959
  3. 9461959
  4. 9461959
  5. 9461959
  6. 9461959
  7. 9461959
  8. 9461959
  9. 9461959
  10. 9461959
  11. 9461959
  12. 9461959
  13. 9461959
  14. 9461959
  15. 9461959
  16. 9461959
  17. 9461959
  18. 9461959
  19. 9461959
  20. 9461959
  21. 9461959
  22. 9461959
  23. 9461959
  24. 9461959
  25. 9461959
  26. 9461959
  27. 9461959
  28. 9461959
  29. 9461959
  30. 9461959
  31. 9461959
  32. 9461959
  33. 9461959
  34. 9461959
  35. 9461959
  36. 9461959
  37. 9461959
  38. 9461959
  39. 9461959
  40. 9461959
  41. 9461959
  42. 9461959
  43. 9461959
  44. 9461959
  45. 9461959
  46. 9461959
  47. 9461959
  48. 9461959
  49. 9461959
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

$34,995

+ taxes & licensing

64,195KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9461959
  • Stock #: R06A2148
  • VIN: 3C4NJDDB0MT594006

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Spitfire Orange
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 64,195 KM

Vehicle Description

$135 Weekly with $0 Down for 84 Months O.A.C.* Get Top Dollar From our Trade-In Program! HISTORY: Clean Carfax - Former Daily Rental - Ontario Vehicle WARRANTY: Powertrain: Balance of 60 Months/100,000 Kms Extended Warranty Starting From Only $599! HIGH VALUE FEATURES: Back Up Camera - Power Heated Front Seats - Apple CarPlay - Android Auto - Voice Command - Bluetooth CONVENIENCE FEATURES: 2.4L I-4 cyl - 4x4 - Black Vynil Interior with Cloth Inserts - 17 Inch Alloys - 8.4 Inch U Connect Touch Screen - Leather Wrapped Heated Steering Wheel with Mounted Controls - Keyless Entry - Push Button Start - Heated Exterior Mirrors - Trailer Hitch - Heated Exterior Mirrors - Cruise Control - Am/Fm/Mp3/Xm/Aux/Usb - Dual Zone Climate Control - Air Conditioning - Power Windows, Locks and Mirrors SAFETY FEATURES: Windshield Wiper De-Icer - Rear Parking Sensors - Rain Sensing Windshield Wipers - Blind Spot Assist - Traction Control - Child Proof Locks - Driver and Passenger Side Air Bags - Side Impact Air Bags - Dual Side Airbag OUR MESSAGE: The days when used cars meant trouble are over!!! AutoPlanet Market Value Pricing (MVP) allows you to rest assured with complete peace of mind, and allows you to buy with confidence; our vehicles come with: Carfax Report, Complimentary Oil Change Prior to Delivery, 7 Day or 750 KM Refund Policy. All 2020, 2021 and 2022 vehicles are Former Daily Rentals. Payment is based on an 84 mth term. *All payments are weekly plus HST. Based on a finance rate of 9.99% O.A.C. I.E. Cost of Borrowing on $10,000 (based on term) are: for 36mth- $950.12; 48mth- $1598.36; 72mth- $1932.48; 84mth- $2273.00. Rates may vary based on credit worthiness up to 29.9%. FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL 1-855-838-5778. EXCELLENT FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE (O.A.C). AutoPlanet, is Ontario's Largest Indoor Showroom. We offer, top dollar for your trade(s), no pressure, non commissioned sales staff with no haggle pricing. NO APPOINTMENTS NEEDED, DROP IN FOR A TEST DRIVE TODAY!!! AutoPlanet is part of the Performance Auto Group. Performance Auto Group's mission is to make car buying easy. We are passionate about innovating so that your experience in any of our 28 dealerships is quick and enjoyable. You'll enjoy working with our friendly team, who are always available to help you make an informed decision. Purchase confidently with our industry-leading transparency tools that provide unprecedented information about the history and condition of our cars. Drive with confidence knowing that we have the most rigorous inspection and reconditioning process in the country, handled by our team of factory-trained technicians. We invite you to experience the difference - at Performance Auto Group.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Air Conditioning
Trailer Hitch
AM/FM Stereo
Dual Climate Control
Rain sensor wipers
Passenger Airbag
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Leather Wrap Wheel
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Autoplanet

2020 Lexus NX 300 AW...
 42,922 KM
$41,495 + tax & lic
2017 Honda Accord Hy...
 116,833 KM
$26,995 + tax & lic
2022 Kia Seltos LX A...
 10,780 KM
$31,995 + tax & lic

Email Autoplanet

Autoplanet

Autoplanet

Durham

205 Baseline Road West, Clarington, ON L1C 3K3

Call Dealer

844-277-XXXX

(click to show)

844-277-8696

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory