2021 Kia Sportage

Listing ID: 9461953

9461953 Stock #: R06A2030

R06A2030 VIN: KNDPMCAC6M7935873

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Storm Blue

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 82,114 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Auto On/Off Headlamps Heated Exterior Mirrors Safety Traction Control Stability Control Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Rear View Camera Steering Wheel Audio Controls Digital clock Door Map Pockets Seating Heated Seats Mechanical All Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Convenience Console Cup Holder Additional Features Cloth Interior Center Arm Rest

