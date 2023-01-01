Menu
2021 Kia Sportage

82,114 KM

Details Description Features

$28,495

+ tax & licensing
$28,495

+ taxes & licensing

Autoplanet

844-277-8696

2021 Kia Sportage

2021 Kia Sportage

LX AWD, Back Up Cam, Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay!

2021 Kia Sportage

LX AWD, Back Up Cam, Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay!

Location

Autoplanet

205 Baseline Road West, Clarington, ON L1C 3K3

844-277-8696

Logo_OneOwner

$28,495

+ taxes & licensing

82,114KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9461953
  • Stock #: R06A2030
  • VIN: KNDPMCAC6M7935873

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Storm Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 82,114 KM

Vehicle Description

$106 Weekly with $0 Down for 84 Months O.A.C.* Get Top Dollar From our Trade-In Program! HISTORY: Former Daily Rental WARRANTY: Comprehensive: Balance of 60 Months/100,000 Kms. Powertrain: Balance of 60 Months/100,000 Kms Extended Warranty Starting From Only $599! HIGH VALUE FEATURES: Back Up Camera - Heated Front Seats - Apple CarPlay - Android Auto - Bluetooth CONVENIENCE FEATURES: 2.4L I-4 cyl - All Wheel Drive - Cloth Interior - 17 Inch Alloys - 8 Inch Display - Steering Wheel with Mounted Controls - Keyless Entry - Heated Exterior Mirrors - Fog Lights - Automatic Headlights - Cruise Control - Am/Fm/Mp3/Aux - Air Conditioning - Power Windows, Locks and Mirrors SAFETY FEATURES: Stability Control - Traction Control - Child Proof Locks - Driver and Passenger Side Air Bags - Side Impact Air Bags - Dual Side Airbag OUR MESSAGE: The days when used cars meant trouble are over!!! AutoPlanet Market Value Pricing (MVP) allows you to rest assured with complete peace of mind, and allows you to buy with confidence; our vehicles come with: Carfax Report, Complimentary Oil Change Prior to Delivery, 7 Day or 750 KM Refund Policy. All 2020, 2021 and 2022 vehicles are Former Daily Rentals. Payment is based on an 84 mth term. *All payments are weekly plus HST. Based on a finance rate of 8.99% O.A.C. I.E. Cost of Borrowing on $10,000 (based on term) are: for 36mth- $950.12; 48mth- $1598.36; 72mth- $1932.48; 84mth- $2273.00. Rates may vary based on credit worthiness up to 29.9%. FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL 1-855-838-5778. EXCELLENT FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE (O.A.C). AutoPlanet, is Ontario's Largest Indoor Showroom. We offer, top dollar for your trade(s), no pressure, non commissioned sales staff with no haggle pricing. NO APPOINTMENTS NEEDED, DROP IN FOR A TEST DRIVE TODAY!!! AutoPlanet is part of the Performance Auto Group. Performance Auto Group's mission is to make car buying easy. We are passionate about innovating so that your experience in any of our 28 dealerships is quick and enjoyable. You'll enjoy working with our friendly team, who are always available to help you make an informed decision. Purchase confidently with our industry-leading transparency tools that provide unprecedented information about the history and condition of our cars. Drive with confidence knowing that we have the most rigorous inspection and reconditioning process in the country, handled by our team of factory-trained technicians. We invite you to experience the difference - at Performance Auto Group.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Rear View Camera
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Digital clock
Door Map Pockets
Heated Seats
All Wheel Drive
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Console
Cup Holder
Cloth Interior
Center Arm Rest

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

