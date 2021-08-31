Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 Lexus RX 450h

29,297 KM

Details Description Features

$69,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$69,995

+ taxes & licensing

Autoplanet

844-277-8696

Contact Seller
2021 Lexus RX 450h

2021 Lexus RX 450h

Luxury AWD, Hybrid, Navi, Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Lexus RX 450h

Luxury AWD, Hybrid, Navi, Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth

Location

Autoplanet

205 Baseline Road West, Clarington, ON L1C 3K3

844-277-8696

  1. 7808991
  2. 7808991
  3. 7808991
  4. 7808991
  5. 7808991
  6. 7808991
  7. 7808991
  8. 7808991
  9. 7808991
  10. 7808991
  11. 7808991
  12. 7808991
  13. 7808991
  14. 7808991
  15. 7808991
  16. 7808991
  17. 7808991
  18. 7808991
  19. 7808991
  20. 7808991
  21. 7808991
  22. 7808991
  23. 7808991
  24. 7808991
  25. 7808991
  26. 7808991
  27. 7808991
  28. 7808991
  29. 7808991
  30. 7808991
  31. 7808991
  32. 7808991
  33. 7808991
  34. 7808991
  35. 7808991
  36. 7808991
  37. 7808991
  38. 7808991
  39. 7808991
  40. 7808991
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

$69,995

+ taxes & licensing

29,297KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7808991
  • Stock #: R21A0544
  • VIN: 2T2JGMDA7MC059435

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 29,297 KM

Vehicle Description

** Heated/Cooled Front Seats + Premium Triple Beam LED Headlights + Intelligent Clearance Sonar with Rear Cross Traffic Brake** $236 Weekly with $0 Down for 84 Months O.A.C.* Get Top Dollar From our Trade-In Program! HISTORY: Clean Carfax - Former Daily Rental WARRANTY: Comprehensive: Balance of 48 Months/80,000 Kms. Powertrain: Balance of 72 Months/110,000 Kms Extended Warranty Starting From Only $599! HIGH VALUE FEATURES: Navigation - Power and Heated/Cooled Front Seats - Driver Memory Seat - Android Auto - Apple CarPlay - Bluetooth CONVENIENCE FEATURES: 3.5L V-6 cyl - All Wheel Drive - Hybrid - Leather Interior - 20 Inch Alloys - Dual Climate Control - 12.3 Inch Touchscreen Display - Power Tilt & Telescopic Leather Wrapped Heated Steering Wheel with Paddle Shifters - Proximity Keyless Entry - Push Button Start - Woodgrain - Power Liftgate - Premium Triple Beam LED Headlights - Auto Leveling Headlight System - Cruise Control - Am/Fm/Cd/Xm/Usb - Power Windows, Locks and Mirrors SAFETY FEATURES: Traction Control - Intelligent Clearance Sonar with Rear Cross Traffic Brake - Blind Spot Assist - Lane Keep Assist - Forward Collision Warning - Child Proof Locks - Driver and Passenger Side Air Bags - Side Impact Air Bags - Dual Side Airbag OUR MESSAGE: The days when used cars meant trouble are over!!! AutoPlanet Market Value Pricing (MVP) allows you to rest assured with complete piece of mind, and allows you to buy with confidence; our vehicles come with: Carfax Report, Complimentary Oil Change Prior to Delivery, 7 Day or 750 KM Refund Policy. All 2019, 2020 and 2021 vehicles are Former Daily Rentals. Payment is based on an 84 mth term. *All payments are weekly plus HST. Based on a finance rate of 5.99% O.A.C. I.E. Cost of Borrowing on $10,000 (based on term) are: for 36mth- $950.12; 48mth- $1598.36; 72mth- $1932.48; 84mth- $2273.00. Rates may vary based on credit worthiness up to 29.9%. FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL 1-855-838-5778. EXCELLENT FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE (O.A.C). AutoPlanet, is Ontario's Largest Indoor Showroom. We offer, top dollar for your trade(s), no pressure, non commissioned sales staff with no haggle pricing. NO APPOINTMENTS NEEDED, DROP IN FOR A TEST DRIVE TODAY!!! AutoPlanet is part of the Performance Auto Group. Performance Auto Group's mission is to make car buying easy. We are passionate about innovating so that your experience in any of our 28 dealerships is quick and enjoyable. You'll enjoy working with our friendly team, who are always available to help you make an informed decision. Purchase confidently with our industry-leading transparency tools that provide unprecedented information about the history and condition of our cars. Drive with confidence knowing that we have the most rigorous inspection and reconditioning process in the country, handled by our team of factory-trained technicians. We invite you to experience the difference - at Performance Auto Group.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Passenger Airbag
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Child-Safety Locks
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Digital clock
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
All Wheel Drive
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Sunroof
Console
Cup Holder
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Leather Wrap Wheel
Navigation System
Center Arm Rest
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Autoplanet

2016 Nissan Altima 2...
 32,896 KM
$20,495 + tax & lic
2018 Subaru XV Cross...
 42,057 KM
$29,495 + tax & lic
2018 Alfa Romeo Stel...
 37,034 KM
$42,995 + tax & lic

Email Autoplanet

Autoplanet

Autoplanet

Durham

205 Baseline Road West, Clarington, ON L1C 3K3

Call Dealer

844-277-XXXX

(click to show)

844-277-8696

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory