2021 Tesla Model 3

6,323 KM

$65,995

Autoplanet

844-277-8696

2021 Tesla Model 3

2021 Tesla Model 3

Standard Range Plus, AutoPilot, Navi, 430 Km Range

2021 Tesla Model 3

Standard Range Plus, AutoPilot, Navi, 430 Km Range

Autoplanet

205 Baseline Road West, Clarington, ON L1C 3K3

844-277-8696

Logo_AccidentFree

$65,995

6,323KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8080969
  • Stock #: P06A2731
  • VIN: 5YJ3E1EA9MF046598

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pearl White Multi-Coat
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  Stock # P06A2731
  • Mileage 6,323 KM

Vehicle Description

$223 Weekly with $0 Down for 84 Months O.A.C.* Get Top Dollar From our Trade-In Program! HISTORY: Clean Carfax - Ontario Vehicle Extended Warranty Starting From Only $599! ** Finance Available for In Home Charging Station** HIGH VALUE FEATURES: Navigation - High Definition Back Up Camera - Sideview Camera - Seven Camera - Fixed Panoramic Sunroof - Power and Heated Front Seats - Auto Steer (BETA) - AutoPilot - Full Self Driving Computer (Government Regulate, Terms and Condition may Apply) - WiFi and Mobile Network Connectivity Capability (Terms and Limitation Apply) - Internet Streaming Radio Capability (Subscription-Based) - Steering Mode (Comfort, Standard, Sport) - Stopping Mode (Creep, Roll, Hold) - Acceleration (Chill, Standard) - Standard Connectivity (Subscription-Based) - Hands Free Talking with Bluetooth - Voice Activated Controls CONVENIENCE FEATURES: Electric - Rear Wheel Drive - All Black Premium Leather Interior - Wood Trim - 18 Inch Alloys - 15 Inch Central Touchscreen - Dual Climate Control - Keyless Go - Power Folding Heated Exterior Mirrors - Fog Lights - Automatic LED Headlights - Cruise Control - Am/Fm/HD Radio - Air Conditioning - Power Windows, Locks and Mirrors SAFETY FEATURES: Forward Collision Warning - Blind Spot Collision Warning Chime - Lane Departure Avoidance with Assist - Automatic Emergency Braking - Obstacle Aware Acceleration - Forward Radar - 12 Ultrasonic Sensor - Speed Limit Warning - Parking Distance Control - Automatic High Beam Assist - Rain Sensored Windshield - Child Proof Locks - Driver and Passenger Side Air Bags - Side Impact Air Bags - Dual Side Airbag OUR MESSAGE: The days when used cars meant trouble are over!!! AutoPlanet Market Value Pricing (MVP) allows you to rest assured with complete piece of mind, and allows you to buy with confidence; our vehicles come with: Carfax Report, Complimentary Oil Change Prior to Delivery, 7 Day or 750 KM Refund Policy. All 2019, 2020 and 2021 vehicles are Former Daily Rentals. Payment is based on an 84 mth term. *All payments are weekly plus HST. Based on a finance rate of 5.99% O.A.C. I.E. Cost of Borrowing on $10,000 (based on term) are: for 36mth- $950.12; 48mth- $1598.36; 72mth- $1932.48; 84mth- $2273.00. Rates may vary based on credit worthiness up to 29.9%. FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL 1-855-838-5778. EXCELLENT FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE (O.A.C). AutoPlanet, is Ontario's Largest Indoor Showroom. We offer, top dollar for your trade(s), no pressure, non commissioned sales staff with no haggle pricing. NO APPOINTMENTS NEEDED, DROP IN FOR A TEST DRIVE TODAY!!! AutoPlanet is part of the Performance Auto Group. Performance Auto Group's mission is to make car buying easy. We are passionate about innovating so that your experience in any of our 28 dealerships is quick and enjoyable. You'll enjoy working with our friendly team, who are always available to help you make an informed decision. Purchase confidently with our industry-leading transparency tools that provide unprecedented information about the history and condition of our cars. Drive with confidence knowing that we have the most rigorous inspection and reconditioning process in the country, handled by our team of factory-trained technicians. We invite you to experience the difference - at Performance Auto Group.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Panoramic Sunroof
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Power Mirrors
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Navigation System
Digital clock
Door Map Pockets
Keyless Entry
Console
Cup Holder
Heated Seats
Rear Wheel Drive
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Rear View Camera
Passenger Airbag
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Premium Audio
Driver Side Airbag

Email Autoplanet

Autoplanet

Autoplanet

Durham

205 Baseline Road West, Clarington, ON L1C 3K3

844-277-8696

