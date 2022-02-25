2021 Tesla Model 3

$61,795 + taxes & licensing 2 4 , 3 8 3 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 8328771

Stock #: P06A2777

P06A2777 VIN: 5YJ3E1EA9MF918276

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Pearl White Multi-Coat

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Electric

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Doors 4-door

Stock # P06A2777

Mileage 24,383 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Mechanical Rear Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Convenience Console Safety Passenger Airbag Passenger Air Bag On/Off

