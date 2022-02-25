Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 Tesla Model 3

24,383 KM

Details Description Features

$61,795

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$61,795

+ taxes & licensing

Autoplanet

844-277-8696

Contact Seller
2021 Tesla Model 3

2021 Tesla Model 3

Standard Range Plus, AutoPilot,430 Km Range (est.)

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Tesla Model 3

Standard Range Plus, AutoPilot,430 Km Range (est.)

Location

Autoplanet

205 Baseline Road West, Clarington, ON L1C 3K3

844-277-8696

  1. 8328771
  2. 8328771
  3. 8328771
  4. 8328771
  5. 8328771
  6. 8328771
  7. 8328771
  8. 8328771
  9. 8328771
  10. 8328771
  11. 8328771
  12. 8328771
  13. 8328771
  14. 8328771
  15. 8328771
  16. 8328771
  17. 8328771
  18. 8328771
  19. 8328771
  20. 8328771
  21. 8328771
  22. 8328771
  23. 8328771
  24. 8328771
  25. 8328771
  26. 8328771
  27. 8328771
  28. 8328771
  29. 8328771
  30. 8328771
  31. 8328771
  32. 8328771
  33. 8328771
  34. 8328771
  35. 8328771
  36. 8328771
  37. 8328771
  38. 8328771
  39. 8328771
  40. 8328771
  41. 8328771
  42. 8328771
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree

$61,795

+ taxes & licensing

24,383KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8328771
  • Stock #: P06A2777
  • VIN: 5YJ3E1EA9MF918276

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pearl White Multi-Coat
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P06A2777
  • Mileage 24,383 KM

Vehicle Description

$206 Weekly with $0 Down for 84 Months O.A.C.* Get Top Dollar From our Trade-In Program! HISTORY: Clean Carfax - Ontario Vehicle Extended Warranty Starting From Only $599! ** Finance Available for In Home Charging Station** HIGH VALUE FEATURES: Navigation - Back Up Camera - Side View Camera - Fixed Panoramic Sunroof - Power and Heated Front Seats - Auto Steer (BETA) - W-Fi and Mobile Network Connectivity Capability (Terms and Limitations Apply) - Internet Streaming Radio Capability (Subscription Based) - Steering Mode (Comfort, Standard, Sport) - Stopping Mode (Creep, Roll, Hold) - Acceleration (Chill, Standard) - Bluetooth - AutoPilot - Premium Connectivity (Subscription Based) - **Full-Self Driving Computer (Government Regulate, Terms and Conditions Apply at Additional Cost) CONVENIENCE FEATURES: Electric - Rear Wheel Drive - 18 Inch Aero Alloys - All Black Premium Leather Interior - Wood Trim - Dual Climate Control - 15 Inch Central Touchscreen - Keyless Go - Power Folding Heated Exterior Mirrors - Automatic LED Headlights - Fog Lights - Cruise Control - Am/Fm/HD Radio - Air Conditioning - Power Windows, Locks and Mirrors SAFETY FEATURES: Auto High Beam Assist - Regenerative Braking - Rain Sensing Wipers - Parking Distance Control - Speed Limit Warning - Forward Collision Warning - Lane Departure Avoidance with Assist - Emergency Lane Departure Avoidance - Blind Spot Collision Chime - Automatic Emergency Braking - Obstacle Aware Acceleration - Child Proof Locks - Driver and Passenger Side Air Bags - Side Impact Air Bags - Dual Side Airbag OUR MESSAGE: The days when used cars meant trouble are over!!! AutoPlanet Market Value Pricing (MVP) allows you to rest assured with complete piece of mind, and allows you to buy with confidence; our vehicles come with: Carfax Report, Complimentary Oil Change Prior to Delivery, 7 Day or 750 KM Refund Policy. All 2019, 2020 and 2021 vehicles are Former Daily Rentals. Payment is based on an 84 mth term. *All payments are weekly plus HST. Based on a finance rate of 5.99% O.A.C. I.E. Cost of Borrowing on $10,000 (based on term) are: for 36mth- $950.12; 48mth- $1598.36; 72mth- $1932.48; 84mth- $2273.00. Rates may vary based on credit worthiness up to 29.9%. FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL 1-855-838-5778. EXCELLENT FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE (O.A.C). AutoPlanet, is Ontario's Largest Indoor Showroom. We offer, top dollar for your trade(s), no pressure, non commissioned sales staff with no haggle pricing. NO APPOINTMENTS NEEDED, DROP IN FOR A TEST DRIVE TODAY!!! AutoPlanet is part of the Performance Auto Group. Performance Auto Group's mission is to make car buying easy. We are passionate about innovating so that your experience in any of our 28 dealerships is quick and enjoyable. You'll enjoy working with our friendly team, who are always available to help you make an informed decision. Purchase confidently with our industry-leading transparency tools that provide unprecedented information about the history and condition of our cars. Drive with confidence knowing that we have the most rigorous inspection and reconditioning process in the country, handled by our team of factory-trained technicians. We invite you to experience the difference - at Performance Auto Group.

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Rear Wheel Drive
AM/FM Stereo
Console
Passenger Airbag
Passenger Air Bag On/Off

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Autoplanet

2018 Mercedes-Benz G...
 36,124 KM
$35,995 + tax & lic
2018 Mercedes-Benz G...
 22,358 KM
$35,995 + tax & lic
2018 Hyundai Elantra...
 45,094 KM
$21,495 + tax & lic

Email Autoplanet

Autoplanet

Autoplanet

Durham

205 Baseline Road West, Clarington, ON L1C 3K3

Call Dealer

844-277-XXXX

(click to show)

844-277-8696

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory