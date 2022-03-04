Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 Toyota RAV4

54,018 KM

Details Description Features

$41,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$41,495

+ taxes & licensing

Autoplanet

844-277-8696

Contact Seller
2021 Toyota RAV4

2021 Toyota RAV4

XLE AWD, Sunroof, Toyota Safety Sense, Bluetooth!

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Toyota RAV4

XLE AWD, Sunroof, Toyota Safety Sense, Bluetooth!

Location

Autoplanet

205 Baseline Road West, Clarington, ON L1C 3K3

844-277-8696

  1. 8650789
  2. 8650789
  3. 8650789
  4. 8650789
  5. 8650789
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

$41,495

+ taxes & licensing

54,018KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8650789
  • Stock #: P21A0438
  • VIN: 2T3R1RFV5MC181160

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Midnight Black Metallic
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 54,018 KM

Vehicle Description

$140 Weekly with $0 Down for 84 Months O.A.C.* Get Top Dollar From our Trade-In Program! HISTORY: Clean Carfax - Ontario Vehicle WARRANTY: Comprehensive: Balance of 36 Months/60,000 Kms. Powertrain: Balance of 60 Months/100,000 Kms Extended Warranty Starting From Only $599! HIGH VALUE FEATURES: Back Up Camera - Sunroof - Power Driver Seat - Heated Front Seats - Apple CarPlay - Android Auto - Bluetooth - Automatic Stop/Go Technology - Bluetooth CONVENIENCE FEATURES: 2.5L I-4 cyl - All Wheel Drive - Cloth Interior - 17 Inch Alloys - Dual Climate Control - 7 Inch Touchscreen - Leather Wrapped Heated Steering Wheel with Mounted Controls - Keyless Entry - Push Button Start - Heated Exterior Mirrors with Integrated Turn Signals - Power Liftgate - Fog Lights - Drive Mode Select (Sport, Eco, Normal) - Am/Fm/Usb/Aux/Mp3 - Air Conditioning - Power Windows, Locks and Mirrors SAFETY FEATURES: Rain Sensing Wipers - Trailer Sway Control - Traction Control - Toyota Safety Sense (Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian & Bicycle Detection, High-Speed Dynamic Radar Cruise Control, Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist & Road Edge Detection, Automatic High Beams, Blind Spot Monitor with Rear Cross-Traffic Alert) - Child Proof Locks - Driver and Passenger Side Air Bags - Side Impact Air Bags - Dual Side Airbag OUR MESSAGE: The days when used cars meant trouble are over!!! AutoPlanet Market Value Pricing (MVP) allows you to rest assured with complete piece of mind, and allows you to buy with confidence; our vehicles come with: Carfax Report, Complimentary Oil Change Prior to Delivery, 7 Day or 750 KM Refund Policy. All 2020, 2021 and 2022 vehicles are Former Daily Rentals. Payment is based on an 84 mth term. *All payments are weekly plus HST. Based on a finance rate of 6.99% O.A.C. I.E. Cost of Borrowing on $10,000 (based on term) are: for 36mth- $950.12; 48mth- $1598.36; 72mth- $1932.48; 84mth- $2273.00. Rates may vary based on credit worthiness up to 29.9%. FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL 1-855-838-5778. EXCELLENT FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE (O.A.C). AutoPlanet, is Ontario's Largest Indoor Showroom. We offer, top dollar for your trade(s), no pressure, non commissioned sales staff with no haggle pricing. NO APPOINTMENTS NEEDED, DROP IN FOR A TEST DRIVE TODAY!!! AutoPlanet is part of the Performance Auto Group. Performance Auto Group's mission is to make car buying easy. We are passionate about innovating so that your experience in any of our 28 dealerships is quick and enjoyable. You'll enjoy working with our friendly team, who are always available to help you make an informed decision. Purchase confidently with our industry-leading transparency tools that provide unprecedented information about the history and condition of our cars. Drive with confidence knowing that we have the most rigorous inspection and reconditioning process in the country, handled by our team of factory-trained technicians. We invite you to experience the difference - at Performance Auto Group.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Passenger Airbag
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Door Map Pockets
Keyless Entry
Console
Rain sensor wipers
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
Heated Exterior Mirrors
All Wheel Drive
Sunroof
AM/FM Stereo
Power Lift Gates

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Autoplanet

2018 Alfa Romeo Stel...
 64,606 KM
$36,995 + tax & lic
2019 Dodge Charger G...
 95,642 KM
$37,995 + tax & lic
2017 Toyota RAV4 Hyb...
 79,988 KM
$39,995 + tax & lic

Email Autoplanet

Autoplanet

Autoplanet

Durham

205 Baseline Road West, Clarington, ON L1C 3K3

Call Dealer

844-277-XXXX

(click to show)

844-277-8696

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory