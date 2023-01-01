2022 Ford Bronco Sport

$42,495 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 9 , 9 9 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 9814675

9814675 Stock #: P06A5111

P06A5111 VIN: 3FMCR9B65NRD52129

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Yellow

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 3-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # P06A5111

Mileage 9,990 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Passenger Airbag Passenger Air Bag On/Off Child-Safety Locks DUAL AIRBAG Interior Air Conditioning AM/FM Stereo Adaptive Cruise Control Rear View Camera Door Map Pockets Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Controls Convenience Console Cup Holder Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Center Arm Rest Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.