2022 Ford Bronco Sport

9,990 KM

Details Description Features

$42,495

+ tax & licensing
$42,495

+ taxes & licensing

Autoplanet

844-277-8696

2022 Ford Bronco Sport

2022 Ford Bronco Sport

Big Bend 4x4, Back Up Cam, Heated Seats, Bluetooth

2022 Ford Bronco Sport

Big Bend 4x4, Back Up Cam, Heated Seats, Bluetooth

Location

Autoplanet

205 Baseline Road West, Clarington, ON L1C 3K3

844-277-8696

$42,495

$42,495

+ taxes & licensing

9,990KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9814675
  • Stock #: P06A5111
  • VIN: 3FMCR9B65NRD52129

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Yellow
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P06A5111
  • Mileage 9,990 KM

Vehicle Description

$163 Weekly with $0 Down for 84 Months O.A.C.* Get Top Dollar From our Trade-In Program!

HISTORY: Clean Carfax

WARRANTY: Comprehensive: Balance of 36 Months/60,000 Kms. Powertrain: Balance of 60 Months/100,000 Kms

Extended Warranty Starting From Only $599!

HIGH VALUE FEATURES: Back Up Camera - Heated Front Seats - Power Driver Seat - Apple CarPlay - Android Auto - Remote Start - Drive Modes (Normal, Eco, Sport, Slippery, Sand) - Bluetooth - FordPass Connect

CONVENIENCE FEATURES: 1.5L I-3 cyl - 4x4 - Cloth Interior - 17 Inch Alloys - Steering Wheel with Mounted Controls - Push Button Start - Adaptive Cruise Control - Am/Fm/Usb/Type C - Air Conditioning - Power Windows, Locks and Mirrors

SAFETY FEATURES: Blind Spot Assist - Lane Keep Assist - Pre Collision System - Trailer Sway Control - Cross Traffic Alert - Driver Alert - Traction Control - Child Proof Locks - Driver and Passenger Side Air Bags - Side Impact Air Bags - Dual Side Airbag

OUR MESSAGE: The days when used cars meant trouble are over!!! AutoPlanet Market Value Pricing (MVP) allows you to rest assured with complete peace of mind, and allows you to buy with confidence; our vehicles come with: Carfax Report, Complimentary Oil Change Prior to Delivery, 7 Day or 750 KM Refund Policy. All 2020, 2021 and 2022 vehicles are Former Daily Rentals.

Payment is based on an 84 mth term.

*All payments are weekly plus HST. Based on a finance rate of 9.99% O.A.C. I.E. Cost of Borrowing on $10,000 (based on term) are: for 36mth- $950.12; 48mth- $1598.36; 72mth- $1932.48; 84mth- $2273.00. Rates may vary based on credit worthiness up to 29.9%.

FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL 1-855-838-5778. EXCELLENT FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE (O.A.C).

AutoPlanet, is Ontario's Largest Indoor Showroom. We offer, top dollar for your trade(s), no pressure, non commissioned sales staff with no haggle pricing. NO APPOINTMENTS NEEDED, DROP IN FOR A TEST DRIVE TODAY!!! AutoPlanet is part of the Performance Auto Group.

Performance Auto Group's mission is to make car buying easy. We are passionate about innovating so that your experience in any of our 28 dealerships is quick and enjoyable. You'll enjoy working with our friendly team, who are always available to help you make an informed decision. Purchase confidently with our industry-leading transparency tools that provide unprecedented information about the history and condition of our cars. Drive with confidence knowing that we have the most rigorous inspection and reconditioning process in the country, handled by our team of factory-trained technicians. We invite you to experience the difference - at Performance Auto Group.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Passenger Airbag
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG

Interior

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Stereo
Adaptive Cruise Control
Rear View Camera
Door Map Pockets

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Convenience

Console
Cup Holder

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features

Center Arm Rest
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Autoplanet

Autoplanet

Durham

205 Baseline Road West, Clarington, ON L1C 3K3

