New and Used Mazda MAZDA3 for Sale in Ontario

Showing 1-50 of 425
Used 2013 Mazda MAZDA3 GX 2L AUTO/2 SETS OF TIRES/SAFETY INCLUDED for sale in Cambridge, ON

2013 Mazda MAZDA3

GX 2L AUTO/2 SETS OF TIRES/SAFETY INCLUDED
Sale
$10,490
+ tax & lic
166,000KM
A&S Prestige Auto Sales

Cambridge, ON

Used 2006 Mazda MAZDA3 AS IS. WE APPROVE ALL CREDIT for sale in Mississauga, ON

2006 Mazda MAZDA3

AS IS. WE APPROVE ALL CREDIT
Sale
$1,500
+ tax & lic
259,000KM
Redline Auto Sales

Mississauga, ON

Used 2014 Mazda MAZDA3 GT-SKY w/ Bluetooth, Backup Cam, Moonroof, Cruise Control, Nav for sale in Toronto, ON

2014 Mazda MAZDA3

GT-SKY w/ Bluetooth, Backup Cam, Moonroof, Cruise Control, Nav
$16,990
+ tax & lic
75,470KM
Clutch

Toronto, ON

Used 2021 Mazda MAZDA3 GX w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Cruise Control for sale in Toronto, ON

2021 Mazda MAZDA3

GX w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Cruise Control
$24,990
+ tax & lic
61,881KM
Clutch

Toronto, ON

Used 2011 Mazda MAZDA3 4dr HB Sport Man GX for sale in Mississauga, ON

2011 Mazda MAZDA3

4dr HB Sport Man GX
$10,950
+ tax & lic
90,602KM
Capital Motors

Mississauga, ON

Used 2012 Mazda MAZDA3 GS-SKY, Low KM, 4 door, 6spd, 3/Y Warranty avail, for sale in Toronto, ON

2012 Mazda MAZDA3

GS-SKY, Low KM, 4 door, 6spd, 3/Y Warranty avail,
$8,850
+ tax & lic
132,000KM
Auto Cross Inc.

Toronto, ON

Used 2019 Mazda MAZDA3 SPORT GT | AWD | Nav | HUD | BOSE | Sunroof | BSM for sale in Toronto, ON

2019 Mazda MAZDA3

SPORT GT | AWD | Nav | HUD | BOSE | Sunroof | BSM
$27,450
+ tax & lic
48,000KM
AUTORAMA

Toronto, ON

Used 2019 Mazda MAZDA3 GS | Leather | Sunroof | ACC | BSM | CarPlay for sale in Toronto, ON

2019 Mazda MAZDA3

GS | Leather | Sunroof | ACC | BSM | CarPlay
$23,950
+ tax & lic
127,000KM
AUTORAMA

Toronto, ON

Used 2008 Mazda MAZDA3 for sale in Brantford, ON

2008 Mazda MAZDA3

$4,599
+ tax & lic
190,000KM
Right Choice Auto

Brantford, ON

Used 2012 Mazda MAZDA3 GT - Sunroof - Leather Seats for sale in Sudbury, ON

2012 Mazda MAZDA3

GT - Sunroof - Leather Seats
$4,200
+ tax & lic
205,145KM
Palladino Honda

Sudbury, ON

Used 2010 Mazda MAZDA3 Grand Touring for sale in Dunnville, ON

2010 Mazda MAZDA3

Grand Touring
$8,500
+ tax & lic
216,192KM
Dave's Auto Service

Dunnville, ON

Used 2012 Mazda MAZDA3 4dr HB Sport Auto GX for sale in Mississauga, ON

2012 Mazda MAZDA3

4dr HB Sport Auto GX
Sale
$6,499
+ tax & lic
250,633KM
Hasher Motors Inc.

Mississauga, ON

Used 2020 Mazda MAZDA3 SPORT GT for sale in Cayuga, ON

2020 Mazda MAZDA3

SPORT GT
$29,595
+ tax & lic
79,635KM
Haldimand Motors Ltd.

Cayuga, ON

Used 2012 Mazda MAZDA3 I Sport for sale in Tiny, ON

2012 Mazda MAZDA3

I Sport
$12,497
+ tax & lic
115,725KM
Prestige Motors

Tiny, ON

Used 2012 Mazda MAZDA3 GS-SKY GS SEDAN, AUTO, A/C , BLUETOOTH, CRUISE, KEYLESS ENTRY for sale in Ottawa, ON

2012 Mazda MAZDA3

GS-SKY GS SEDAN, AUTO, A/C , BLUETOOTH, CRUISE, KEYLESS ENTRY
$13,995
+ tax & lic
84,500KM
Myers Automotive Group

Ottawa, ON

Used 2019 Mazda MAZDA3 GT for sale in St. Catharines, ON

2019 Mazda MAZDA3

GT
$26,498
+ tax & lic
68,079KM
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

St. Catharines, ON

Used 2010 Mazda MAZDA3 *AS-IS* GT, Leather, Moonroof, 6SPDManual for sale in Milton, ON

2010 Mazda MAZDA3

*AS-IS* GT, Leather, Moonroof, 6SPDManual
$8,937
+ tax & lic
178,500KM
Achilles Mazda

Milton, ON

Used 2011 Mazda MAZDA3 GS 1-Owner | CERTIFIED for sale in Waterloo, ON

2011 Mazda MAZDA3

GS 1-Owner | CERTIFIED
$12,495
+ tax & lic
107,000KM
Carimex

Waterloo, ON

Used 2013 Mazda MAZDA3 GS-SKY NO Accidents | Heated Seats for sale in Waterloo, ON

2013 Mazda MAZDA3

GS-SKY NO Accidents | Heated Seats
$13,995
+ tax & lic
103,000KM
Carimex

Waterloo, ON

Used 2019 Mazda MAZDA3 GS-L Certified!LeatherInterior!SkyActiv!WeApproveAllCredit! for sale in Guelph, ON

2019 Mazda MAZDA3

GS-L Certified!LeatherInterior!SkyActiv!WeApproveAllCredit!
$24,800
+ tax & lic
80,000KM
AutoMarket

Guelph, ON

Used 2013 Mazda MAZDA3 GX for sale in Burlington, ON

2013 Mazda MAZDA3

GX
$9,995
+ tax & lic
237,000KM
Good Cars Only

Burlington, ON

Used 2013 Mazda MAZDA3 GS-SKY for sale in Peterborough, ON

2013 Mazda MAZDA3

GS-SKY
$12,911.55
+ tax & lic
108,934KM
Trans Canada Nissan

Peterborough, ON

Used 2018 Mazda MAZDA3 GS|MANUAL|NAV|BACKUPCAM|LOWERED|ALLOYS|SUNROOF|+++ for sale in North York, ON

2018 Mazda MAZDA3

GS|MANUAL|NAV|BACKUPCAM|LOWERED|ALLOYS|SUNROOF|+++
$16,897
+ tax & lic
107,401KM
Favorit Motors

North York, ON

Used 2019 Mazda MAZDA3 GT Premium w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Cruise Control, Nav for sale in Toronto, ON

2019 Mazda MAZDA3

GT Premium w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Cruise Control, Nav
$26,990
+ tax & lic
65,542KM
Clutch

Toronto, ON

Used 2015 Mazda MAZDA3 GS SPORT HB-ONLY 59,053KMS!! 1 LOCAL FEMALE OWNER! for sale in Toronto, ON

2015 Mazda MAZDA3

GS SPORT HB-ONLY 59,053KMS!! 1 LOCAL FEMALE OWNER!
$15,990
+ tax & lic
59,053KM
Richstone Fine Cars Inc

Toronto, ON

Used 2015 Mazda MAZDA3 GS - 6SPD, HEATED SEATS, BACK-UP CAM, BLUETOOTH! for sale in Orleans, ON

2015 Mazda MAZDA3

GS - 6SPD, HEATED SEATS, BACK-UP CAM, BLUETOOTH!
Sale
$13,999
+ tax & lic
159,733KM
Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

Orleans, ON

Used 2010 Mazda MAZDA3 GX for sale in Mississauga, ON

2010 Mazda MAZDA3

GX
$2,500
+ tax & lic
345,088KM
Danny and Sons Auto Sales

Mississauga, ON

Used 2015 Mazda MAZDA3 MANUAL for sale in Ottawa, ON

2015 Mazda MAZDA3

MANUAL
$14,995
+ tax & lic
85,374KM
Used Trucks Ottawa

Ottawa, ON

Used 2018 Mazda MAZDA3 GT - Sunroof - Heated Seats for sale in Sudbury, ON

2018 Mazda MAZDA3

GT - Sunroof - Heated Seats
$20,534
+ tax & lic
67,148KM
Palladino Honda

Sudbury, ON

Used 2008 Mazda MAZDA3 MAZDA3 I for sale in Hamilton, ON

2008 Mazda MAZDA3

MAZDA3 I
$5,995
+ tax & lic
256,000KM
GC Motors

Hamilton, ON

Used 2012 Mazda MAZDA3 for sale in North York, ON

2012 Mazda MAZDA3

$9,950
+ tax & lic
164,000KM
Carview Motors

North York, ON

Used 2010 Mazda MAZDA3 GX SOLD AS IS – NOT INSPECTED for sale in Guelph, ON

2010 Mazda MAZDA3

GX SOLD AS IS – NOT INSPECTED
$5,000
+ tax & lic
242,000KM
AutoMarket

Guelph, ON

Used 2020 Mazda MAZDA3 Preferred AWD GT for sale in Gananoque, ON

2020 Mazda MAZDA3

Preferred AWD GT
$30,900
+ tax & lic
22,100KM
Easton Auto Sales

Gananoque, ON

Used 2010 Mazda MAZDA3 4dr Sdn Auto GX for sale in Kitchener, ON

2010 Mazda MAZDA3

4dr Sdn Auto GX
$5,495
+ tax & lic
240,000KM
ABC Auto Repairs

Kitchener, ON

Used 2011 Mazda MAZDA3 GX - Aluminum Wheels - Power Windows for sale in Sudbury, ON

2011 Mazda MAZDA3

GX - Aluminum Wheels - Power Windows
$3,700
+ tax & lic
271,775KM
Palladino Honda

Sudbury, ON

Used 2021 Mazda MAZDA3 GS 1OWNER|MAZDA CERTIFIED|LUXURY PACKAGE for sale in Mississauga, ON

2021 Mazda MAZDA3

GS 1OWNER|MAZDA CERTIFIED|LUXURY PACKAGE
$29,888
+ tax & lic
36,540KM
401 Dixie Mazda

Mississauga, ON

Used 2011 Mazda MAZDA3 4DR SDN AUTO GT for sale in Sarnia, ON

2011 Mazda MAZDA3

4DR SDN AUTO GT
$8,995
+ tax & lic
199,236KM
Lynmar Auto Sales

Sarnia, ON

Used 2014 Mazda MAZDA3 GX-SKY for sale in Kitchener, ON

2014 Mazda MAZDA3

GX-SKY
Sale
$13,499
+ tax & lic
146,000KM
Beta Auto Sales

Kitchener, ON

Used 2016 Mazda MAZDA3 GS for sale in Stittsville, ON

2016 Mazda MAZDA3

GS
$18,995
+ tax & lic
143,706KM
Westend Automotive

Stittsville, ON

Used 2013 Mazda MAZDA3 GX | Power Package | cruise control | AC for sale in St. Thomas, ON

2013 Mazda MAZDA3

GX | Power Package | cruise control | AC
$10,999
+ tax & lic
95,985KM
519 Cars

St. Thomas, ON

Used 2012 Mazda MAZDA3 **Good Condition/Runs & Drives Like New** for sale in Hamilton, ON

2012 Mazda MAZDA3

**Good Condition/Runs & Drives Like New**
$9,995
+ tax & lic
167,000KM
Adam's Fine Cars Inc

Hamilton, ON

Used 2015 Mazda MAZDA3 *Very Good Condition/Runs & Drives Excellent* for sale in Hamilton, ON

2015 Mazda MAZDA3

*Very Good Condition/Runs & Drives Excellent*
$8,995
+ tax & lic
277,000KM
Adam's Fine Cars Inc

Hamilton, ON

Used 2013 Mazda MAZDA3 4dr HB Sport GS-SKY for sale in Mississauga, ON

2013 Mazda MAZDA3

4dr HB Sport GS-SKY
$11,450
+ tax & lic
139,965KM
Capital Motors

Mississauga, ON

Used 2018 Mazda MAZDA3 GX for sale in Scarborough, ON

2018 Mazda MAZDA3

GX
$19,895
+ tax & lic
136,489KM
Octane Used Cars

Scarborough, ON

Used 2015 Mazda MAZDA3 4dr Sdn Auto GS for sale in Owen Sound, ON

2015 Mazda MAZDA3

4dr Sdn Auto GS
$18,999
+ tax & lic
130,215KM
LuckyDog Motors

Owen Sound, ON

Used 2010 Mazda MAZDA3 GX ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!!!~ for sale in North York, ON

2010 Mazda MAZDA3

GX ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!!!~
$9,990
+ tax & lic
126,444KM
First Choice Motors

North York, ON

Used 2010 Mazda MAZDA3 GS ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!!!~ for sale in North York, ON

2010 Mazda MAZDA3

GS ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!!!~
$9,990
+ tax & lic
115,608KM
First Choice Motors

North York, ON

Used 2013 Mazda MAZDA3 4DR SDN AUTO GT for sale in Oshawa, ON

2013 Mazda MAZDA3

4DR SDN AUTO GT
$8,989
+ tax & lic
223,888KM
R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

Oshawa, ON

Used 2010 Mazda MAZDA3 GX for sale in Kitchener, ON

2010 Mazda MAZDA3

GX
Sale
$7,200
+ tax & lic
163,000KM
Beta Auto Sales

Kitchener, ON

Used 2018 Mazda MAZDA3 Sport GS w/ Rearview Cam, Heated Front Seats for sale in Toronto, ON

2018 Mazda MAZDA3

Sport GS w/ Rearview Cam, Heated Front Seats
$21,990
+ tax & lic
66,000KM
Clutch

Toronto, ON