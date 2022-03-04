$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Cobourg Mazda
905-372-1820
1994 Mazda Miata MX-5
1994 Mazda Miata MX-5
Location
Cobourg Mazda
850 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 5V2
905-372-1820
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
69,777KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8572406
- Stock #: U0704
- VIN: JM1NA351XR0505756
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Red
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Stock # U0704
- Mileage 69,777 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Manual
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Cobourg Mazda
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Cobourg Mazda
850 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 5V2