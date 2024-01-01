Menu
1999 Suzuki Intruder

60,864 KM

Details Description

LC1500

LC1500

1999 Suzuki Intruder

LC1500

True North Auto Brokers

421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5

(289) 252-1583

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
60,864KM
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Cruiser / Chopper
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Mileage 60,864 KM

Vehicle Description

 

The 1999 Suzuki Intruder is a cruiser motorcycle that was part of Suzuki's popular Intruder lineup. Known for its classic cruiser style and relatively affordable price, it offers a blend of comfort and performance. Here are some key details about the 1999 Suzuki Intruder:

Engine and Performance
  • Engine Type: 1500cc V-twin
  • Power: Approximately 80 horsepower
  • Torque: Around 85 lb-ft
  • Transmission: 5-speed
Features
  • Design: Classic cruiser look with a low-slung profile and plenty of chrome.
  • Suspension: Front telescopic fork and rear twin shock.
  • Brakes: Disc brakes at both the front and rear for adequate stopping power.
  • Comfort: Designed for a relaxed riding position with a comfortable seat and forward controls.
General Information
  • Weight: Approximately 600 pounds (dry)
  • Fuel Capacity: Around 4.8 gallons
  • Seat Height: Typically about 27.6 inches, making it accessible for a wide range of riders.

The 1999 Intruder is known for its reliability and durability. It’s often appreciated by riders who enjoy a classic cruiser with a strong V-twin engine, good handling, and a solid feel on the road. If you're looking to buy one or just curious about its performance, it’s generally regarded as a well-rounded bike for cruising and touring.

 

FRESH TRADE IN FOR SALE AT JC&DC MOTORS. Price excludes Taxes and Licensing fees.

True North Auto Brokers

True North Auto Brokers

421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5

True North Auto Brokers

(289) 252-1583

1999 Suzuki Intruder