1999 Suzuki Intruder
LC1500
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Cruiser / Chopper
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Mileage 60,864 KM
Vehicle Description
The 1999 Suzuki Intruder is a cruiser motorcycle that was part of Suzuki's popular Intruder lineup. Known for its classic cruiser style and relatively affordable price, it offers a blend of comfort and performance. Here are some key details about the 1999 Suzuki Intruder:Engine and Performance
- Engine Type: 1500cc V-twin
- Power: Approximately 80 horsepower
- Torque: Around 85 lb-ft
- Transmission: 5-speed
- Design: Classic cruiser look with a low-slung profile and plenty of chrome.
- Suspension: Front telescopic fork and rear twin shock.
- Brakes: Disc brakes at both the front and rear for adequate stopping power.
- Comfort: Designed for a relaxed riding position with a comfortable seat and forward controls.
- Weight: Approximately 600 pounds (dry)
- Fuel Capacity: Around 4.8 gallons
- Seat Height: Typically about 27.6 inches, making it accessible for a wide range of riders.
The 1999 Intruder is known for its reliability and durability. It’s often appreciated by riders who enjoy a classic cruiser with a strong V-twin engine, good handling, and a solid feel on the road. If you're looking to buy one or just curious about its performance, it’s generally regarded as a well-rounded bike for cruising and touring.
FRESH TRADE IN FOR SALE AT JC&DC MOTORS. Price excludes Taxes and Licensing fees.
