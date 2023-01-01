$24,999+ tax & licensing
$24,999
+ taxes & licensing
2000 Porsche Boxster
S
850 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 5V2
$24,999
+ taxes & licensing
80,427KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Stock #: U0883
- VIN: WP0CB2986YU660267
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 80,427 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Rear Wheel Drive
Powertrain
6 Speed Manual
