2000 Porsche Boxster

80,427 KM

$24,999

+ tax & licensing
Cobourg Mazda

905-372-1820

Contact Seller
Location

Cobourg Mazda

850 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 5V2

905-372-1820

80,427KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10308351
  • Stock #: U0883
  • VIN: WP0CB2986YU660267

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # U0883
  • Mileage 80,427 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Rear Wheel Drive

Powertrain

6 Speed Manual

Buy From Home Available

Cobourg Mazda

Cobourg Mazda

850 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 5V2

