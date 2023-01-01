Menu
2002 Mazda Miata MX-5

83,570 KM

Details Features

$18,999

+ tax & licensing
Cobourg Mazda

905-372-1820

Location

Cobourg Mazda

850 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 5V2

905-372-1820

83,570KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10280376
  • Stock #: 23154C
  • VIN: JM1NB353520226882

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Yellow
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 83,570 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Rear Wheel Drive

Additional Features

n/a

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

