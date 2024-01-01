$4,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2004 Harley-Davidson Sportster 1200
Location
True North Auto Brokers
421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5
(289) 252-1583
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
Used
46,486KM
As Is Condition
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Mileage 46,486 KM
Vehicle Description
2004 Harley Davidson Sportster 1200cc
Screaming Eagle Pipes
Awesome little bike that runs well! Will need little or nothing to certify. Selling as is.
Price excludes Tax and Transfer Fees.
Call or Text Wes 905-269-5995
JC&DC Motors
421 King Street East
Cobourg, ON
