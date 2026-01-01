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<p>The motor vehicle sold under this contract is being sold “as-is” and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.</p><p> </p><p>*Price excludes taxes*</p>

2005 Harley-Davidson ROAD KING

173,000 KM

Details Description

$4,799

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2005 Harley-Davidson ROAD KING

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14210306.814976909?w=640&h=480&q=75&oid=33830

2005 Harley-Davidson ROAD KING

Location

Stewart Auto Hub

421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5

905-269-5995

  1. 1780507252169
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  4. 1780507253529
  5. 1780507253975
  6. 1780507254419
  7. 1780507254865
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Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$4,799

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
173,000KM
As Is Condition
VIN 5HD1FRW125Y702232

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Mileage 173,000 KM

Vehicle Description

"The motor vehicle sold under this contract is being sold “as-is” and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition."

 

*Price excludes taxes*

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Stewart Auto Hub

Stewart Auto Hub

Stewart Auto Hub

421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5
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UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

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905-269-5995

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$4,799

+ taxes & licensing>

Stewart Auto Hub

905-269-5995

2005 Harley-Davidson ROAD KING