$4,799+ taxes & licensing
2005 Harley-Davidson ROAD KING
2005 Harley-Davidson ROAD KING
Location
Stewart Auto Hub
421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5
905-269-5995
Sold As Is
$4,799
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Mileage 173,000 KM
Vehicle Description
"The motor vehicle sold under this contract is being sold “as-is” and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition."
*Price excludes taxes*
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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905-269-5995