2007 Buick Allure
CX
Location
True North Auto Brokers
421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5
(289) 252-1583
Certified
$4,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Grey - Light
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 164,180 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2007 Buick Allure CX, available at True North Auto Brokers, is a reliable and stylish sedan with a comfortable interior and a smooth ride. The sleek grey exterior is complemented by a light grey interior, offering a clean and inviting ambiance. This Allure CX is a great option for those looking for a spacious and practical vehicle, perfect for everyday commutes and weekend adventures. With 164,180km on the odometer, this Buick is ready to take on the road for many years to come.
This well-maintained Buick Allure CX comes equipped with a range of features that enhance both comfort and safety. Enjoy the convenience of keyless entry, power windows, and power locks, while staying safe with anti-lock brakes, driver and passenger airbags, and traction control. Cruise control provides a relaxing driving experience on long journeys, and the tilt steering wheel allows you to find the perfect driving position. The Allure CX also offers automatic headlights for increased visibility in low-light conditions, and rear window defrost for optimal visibility in winter weather.
Experience the comfort and reliability of this 2007 Buick Allure CX at True North Auto Brokers.
Vehicle Features
True North Auto Brokers
