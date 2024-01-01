Menu
<p>This 2007 Buick Allure CX, available at True North Auto Brokers, is a reliable and stylish sedan with a comfortable interior and a smooth ride. The sleek grey exterior is complemented by a light grey interior, offering a clean and inviting ambiance. This Allure CX is a great option for those looking for a spacious and practical vehicle, perfect for everyday commutes and weekend adventures. With 164,180km on the odometer, this Buick is ready to take on the road for many years to come.</p><p>This well-maintained Buick Allure CX comes equipped with a range of features that enhance both comfort and safety. Enjoy the convenience of keyless entry, power windows, and power locks, while staying safe with anti-lock brakes, driver and passenger airbags, and traction control. Cruise control provides a relaxing driving experience on long journeys, and the tilt steering wheel allows you to find the perfect driving position. The Allure CX also offers automatic headlights for increased visibility in low-light conditions, and rear window defrost for optimal visibility in winter weather.</p><p>Experience the comfort and reliability of this 2007 Buick Allure CX at True North Auto Brokers.</p><p> </p>

2007 Buick Allure

164,180 KM

$4,999

+ tax & licensing
2007 Buick Allure

CX

11959257

2007 Buick Allure

CX

Location

True North Auto Brokers

421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5

(289) 252-1583

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$4,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
164,180KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2G4WF582671149289

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey - Light
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 164,180 KM

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player

Exterior

Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Power Driver Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics

