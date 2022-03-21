Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2007 Chevrolet Express

1,314,423 KM

Details Features

$55,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$55,995

+ taxes & licensing

Wayne Symons Auto Sales

905-372-5822

Contact Seller
2007 Chevrolet Express

2007 Chevrolet Express

Roadtrack

Watch This Vehicle

2007 Chevrolet Express

Roadtrack

Location

Wayne Symons Auto Sales

536 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 3S4

905-372-5822

  1. 1658845358
  2. 1658845361
  3. 1658845366
  4. 1658845376
  5. 1658845386
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$55,995

+ taxes & licensing

1,314,423KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8870633
  • VIN: 1GCGG25U071206912

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Champagne
  • Body Style Class B (Camper Van)
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Mileage 1,314,423 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Bucket Seats
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet
Transmission Overdrive Switch

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Wayne Symons Auto Sales

2007 Chevrolet Expre...
 1,314,423 KM
$55,995 + tax & lic
2016 Rockwood Signat...
 0 KM
$30,995 + tax & lic
2018 Honda HR-V LX
 78,485 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email Wayne Symons Auto Sales

Wayne Symons Auto Sales

Wayne Symons Auto Sales

536 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 3S4

Call Dealer

905-372-XXXX

(click to show)

905-372-5822

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory