$55,995+ tax & licensing
$55,995
+ taxes & licensing
Wayne Symons Auto Sales
905-372-5822
2007 Chevrolet Express
2007 Chevrolet Express
Roadtrack
Location
Wayne Symons Auto Sales
536 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 3S4
905-372-5822
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$55,995
+ taxes & licensing
1,314,423KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8870633
- VIN: 1GCGG25U071206912
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brown
- Interior Colour Champagne
- Body Style Class B (Camper Van)
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Mileage 1,314,423 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Bucket Seats
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Wayne Symons Auto Sales
536 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 3S4