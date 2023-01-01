$3,999+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
2007 Ford F-150
4WD SUPERCAB 163" XLT
Location
True North Auto Brokers
421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$3,999
- Listing ID: 10633857
- VIN: 1ftvx14557na27169
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Grey - Light
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 336,871 KM
Vehicle Description
4x4 Work Truck. 5th Wheel ready. 8 Foot Box!
Stewart Auto Hub Inc.
Vehicle Features
