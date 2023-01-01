Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2007 Ford F-150

336,871 KM

Details Description Features

$3,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$3,999

+ taxes & licensing

True North Auto Brokers

(289) 252-1583

Contact Seller
2007 Ford F-150

2007 Ford F-150

4WD SUPERCAB 163" XLT

Watch This Vehicle

2007 Ford F-150

4WD SUPERCAB 163" XLT

Location

True North Auto Brokers

421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5

(289) 252-1583

  1. 1699201491
  2. 1699201494
  3. 1699201496
  4. 1699201499
  5. 1699201502
  6. 1699201504
  7. 1699201507
  8. 1699201510
  9. 1699201513
  10. 1699201515
  11. 1699201517
  12. 1699201520
  13. 1699201523
  14. 1699201525
  15. 1699201528
  16. 1699201530
  17. 1699201533
Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$3,999

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
336,871KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Listing ID: 10633857
  • VIN: 1ftvx14557na27169

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey - Light
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 336,871 KM

Vehicle Description

4x4 Work Truck. 5th Wheel ready. 8 Foot Box!

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Stewart Auto Hub Inc.

289-252-1583

Vehicle Features

Safety

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Lumbar Support

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From True North Auto Brokers

2013 Kia Rio
202,790 KM
$6,999 + tax & lic
2011 Suzuki Kizashi SE
 197,776 KM
$6,999 + tax & lic
2010 Volvo XC90 LUXURY
 239,038 KM
SOLD + tax & lic

Email True North Auto Brokers

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
True North Auto Brokers

True North Auto Brokers

421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5

Call Dealer

(289) 252-XXXX

(click to show)

(289) 252-1583

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory