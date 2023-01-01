$3,999+ tax & licensing
2008 Chevrolet Uplander
Location
True North Auto Brokers
421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
- Listing ID: 10382706
- VIN: 1GNDU23W78D154654
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 182,093 KM
Vehicle Description
$$$YOU CERTIFY, YOU SAVE$$$
JC&DC MOTORS has a wide selection of vehicles at wholesale prices. Our "as is" selection saves you more!
All vehicles include a CARFAX history report. Price excludes taxes
Visit us today! 421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON Call us @ 289-252-1583
Vehicle Features
