2008 Chevrolet Uplander

182,093 KM

$3,999

+ tax & licensing
$3,999

+ taxes & licensing

True North Auto Brokers

(289) 252-1583

2008 Chevrolet Uplander

2008 Chevrolet Uplander

2008 Chevrolet Uplander

Location

True North Auto Brokers

421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5

(289) 252-1583

Logo_OneOwner

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$3,999

+ taxes & licensing

182,093KM
Used
As Is Condition
  Listing ID: 10382706
  VIN: 1GNDU23W78D154654

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Silver
  Interior Colour Gray
  Body Style Minivan / Van
  Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 6-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Passengers 7
  Mileage 182,093 KM

Vehicle Description

$$$YOU CERTIFY, YOU SAVE$$$
JC&DC MOTORS has a wide selection of vehicles at wholesale prices. Our "as is" selection saves you more!
All vehicles include a CARFAX history report. Price excludes taxes
Visit us today! 421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON Call us @ 289-252-1583




Since the vehicle is being sold without a safety certificate OMVIC obligates us to make the following statements This vehicle is being sold As is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being road worth condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player

Interior

Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Telematics

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

True North Auto Brokers

True North Auto Brokers

421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5

(289) 252-1583

