2008 GMC Canyon

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,299 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 8 0 , 3 1 6 K M Used Good Condition

Listing ID: 10404846

10404846 VIN: 1GTDS33E288186139

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Gray

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 5-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 180,316 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Trailer Hitch Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Bluetooth Exterior Automatic Headlights Additional Features Telematics

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.