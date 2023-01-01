Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2008 GMC Canyon

180,316 KM

Details Description Features

$8,299

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$8,299

+ taxes & licensing

True North Auto Brokers

(289) 252-1583

Contact Seller
2008 GMC Canyon

2008 GMC Canyon

Watch This Vehicle

2008 GMC Canyon

Location

True North Auto Brokers

421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5

(289) 252-1583

  1. 1694437093
  2. 1694437095
  3. 1694437098
  4. 1694437101
  5. 1694437104
  6. 1694437106
  7. 1694437109
  8. 1694437111
  9. 1694437114
  10. 1694437116
  11. 1694437119
  12. 1694437121
  13. 1694437124
  14. 1694437126
  15. 1694437128
  16. 1694437131
  17. 1694437134
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,299

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
180,316KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 10404846
  • VIN: 1GTDS33E288186139

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 5-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 180,316 KM

Vehicle Description

At Mallory Auto we strive to provide cost-effective quality pre-owned vehicles. Need Financing? Our team will find the best financing options for you. Have a trade-in? We pay top $$$ All vehicle include CARFAX history report and are pre-inspected by licensed mechanics. Finance from $137.88 Bi-Weekly. $1000 Down Payment. $8,299 x 36 months @ 11% APR ( estimated financing rate). Plus HST and Licensing. All Rates O.A.C. Visit us today! 421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON Call us @ 289-252-1583

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Telematics

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From True North Auto Brokers

2015 Ford Focus
184,973 KM
$9,999 + tax & lic
2014 Fiat 500
149,279 KM
$7,999 + tax & lic
2013 Subaru XV Cross...
 257,959 KM
$8,999 + tax & lic

Email True North Auto Brokers

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
True North Auto Brokers

True North Auto Brokers

421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5

Call Dealer

(289) 252-XXXX

(click to show)

(289) 252-1583

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory