Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><span style=font-size: 14pt;><strong>AIR CONDITIONING / MANUAL TRANSMISSION / CRUISE CONTROL</strong></span></p><p> </p><p><span style=font-size: 12pt;>Please confirm all non safety related concerns with your sales representative. Price excludes taxes and licensing. </span></p>

2008 Honda Civic

197,843 KM

Details Description Features

$5,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2008 Honda Civic

4dr Man DX-G

Watch This Vehicle

2008 Honda Civic

4dr Man DX-G

Location

True North Auto Brokers

421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5

(289) 252-1583

  1. 1724156651
  2. 1724156374
  3. 1724156651
  4. 1724156651
  5. 1724156650
  6. 1724156650
  7. 1724156650
  8. 1724156650
  9. 1724156650
  10. 1724156650
  11. 1724156651
  12. 1724156650
  13. 1724156651
  14. 1724156650
  15. 1724156650
  16. 1724156650
  17. 1724156651
  18. 1724156651
  19. 1724156651
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$5,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
197,843KM
Good Condition
VIN 2HGFA15428H030313

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Grey - Dark
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 197,843 KM

Vehicle Description

AIR CONDITIONING / MANUAL TRANSMISSION / CRUISE CONTROL

 

Please confirm all non safety related concerns with your sales representative. Price excludes taxes and licensing.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From True North Auto Brokers

Used 2015 Ford Focus for sale in Cobourg, ON
2015 Ford Focus 157,983 KM $7,499 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Subaru Forester 2.5 X AWD for sale in Cobourg, ON
2012 Subaru Forester 2.5 X AWD 237,682 KM $6,749 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Jeep Cherokee North for sale in Cobourg, ON
2014 Jeep Cherokee North 219,879 KM $10,499 + tax & lic

Email True North Auto Brokers

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
True North Auto Brokers

True North Auto Brokers

421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5

Call Dealer

(289) 252-XXXX

(click to show)

(289) 252-1583

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$5,999

+ taxes & licensing

True North Auto Brokers

(289) 252-1583

Contact Seller
2008 Honda Civic