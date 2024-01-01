$5,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2008 Honda Civic
4dr Man DX-G
2008 Honda Civic
4dr Man DX-G
Location
True North Auto Brokers
421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5
(289) 252-1583
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$5,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
197,843KM
Good Condition
VIN 2HGFA15428H030313
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Grey - Dark
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 197,843 KM
Vehicle Description
AIR CONDITIONING / MANUAL TRANSMISSION / CRUISE CONTROL
Please confirm all non safety related concerns with your sales representative. Price excludes taxes and licensing.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
True North Auto Brokers
421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5
Call Dealer
(289) 252-1583
$5,999
+ taxes & licensing
True North Auto Brokers
(289) 252-1583
2008 Honda Civic