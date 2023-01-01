Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2008 Pontiac G6

189,365 KM

Details Description Features

$6,299

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$6,299

+ taxes & licensing

True North Auto Brokers

(289) 252-1583

Contact Seller
2008 Pontiac G6

2008 Pontiac G6

2dr Cpe Gt

Watch This Vehicle

2008 Pontiac G6

2dr Cpe Gt

Location

True North Auto Brokers

421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5

(289) 252-1583

  1. 1692842846
  2. 1692842846
  3. 1692842846
  4. 1692842846
  5. 1692842846
  6. 1692842846
  7. 1692842846
  8. 1692842846
  9. 1692842846
  10. 1692842846
  11. 1692842846
  12. 1692842846
  13. 1692842846
  14. 1692842846
  15. 1692842846
  16. 1692842846
  17. 1692842846
  18. 1692842846
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,299

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
189,365KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10335246
  • VIN: 1G2ZH17N184168908

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour metallic grey
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 189,365 KM

Vehicle Description

Financing available on approved credit. Confirm all features and options that are not safety related with salesperson. All prices exclude taxes and licensing fees.

Finance from $92 Bi-Weekly. $1,000 Down Payment. $6,299 x 36 months @ 11% APR ( estimated financing rate). Plus HST and Licensing. All Rates O.A.C

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Winter Tires
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Tire Pressure Monitor
Adjustable Pedals
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Telematics

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From True North Auto Brokers

2012 Mazda MAZDA3 4D...
 198,658 KM
$7,499 + tax & lic
2011 Subaru Impreza
179,851 KM
$8,499 + tax & lic
2010 Subaru Outback ...
 217,554 KM
$7,499 + tax & lic

Email True North Auto Brokers

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
True North Auto Brokers

True North Auto Brokers

421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5

Call Dealer

(289) 252-XXXX

(click to show)

(289) 252-1583

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory