$6,299+ tax & licensing
$6,299
+ taxes & licensing
True North Auto Brokers
(289) 252-1583
2008 Pontiac G6
2dr Cpe Gt
Location
True North Auto Brokers
421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5
(289) 252-1583
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$6,299
+ taxes & licensing
189,365KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 10335246
- VIN: 1G2ZH17N184168908
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour metallic grey
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 189,365 KM
Vehicle Description
Financing available on approved credit. Confirm all features and options that are not safety related with salesperson. All prices exclude taxes and licensing fees.
Finance from $92 Bi-Weekly. $1,000 Down Payment. $6,299 x 36 months @ 11% APR ( estimated financing rate). Plus HST and Licensing. All Rates O.A.C
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Winter Tires
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Tire Pressure Monitor
Adjustable Pedals
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Telematics
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
