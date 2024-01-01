Menu
<p>Get ready to turn heads with this vibrant 2008 Suzuki SX4! This sporty hatchback is ready to conquer Canadian roads with its reliable all-wheel drive system. The bright orange exterior is sure to stand out in any crowd, while the grey interior offers a comfortable and stylish haven. Under the hood, the 4-cylinder engine delivers peppy performance, making this a fun and efficient ride.</p><p>This SX4 is packed with features to enhance your driving experience. Cruise control allows for effortless highway travel, while heated mirrors ensure clear visibility in winter conditions. Power windows, locks, and mirrors make life easier, while the premium sound system provides entertainment on every journey. The SX4 is also equipped with a full suite of safety features including anti-lock brakes, multiple airbags, and traction control. With a surprisingly spacious interior and a versatile hatchback design, this Suzuki offers both practicality and style.</p><p>Come down to True North Auto Brokers today and experience the thrill of this 2008 Suzuki SX4 firsthand. This well-maintained vehicle has 179,901 km on the clock and is ready for its next adventure.</p><p>Here are 5 sizzle-worthy features:</p><ol><li><strong>All-Wheel Drive:</strong> Tackle any Canadian weather with confidence.</li><li><strong>Bright Orange Exterior:</strong> Stand out from the crowd with this vibrant hue.</li><li><strong>Premium Sound System:</strong> Enjoy your favourite tunes in style.</li><li><strong>Heated Mirrors:</strong> Clear visibility in all conditions.</li><li><strong>Spacious Interior:</strong> Plenty of room for passengers and cargo.</li></ol><p>***Price excludes taxes and Licensing***</p><p><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™ AI</em></p>

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2008 Suzuki SX4