2008 Toyota Yaris

49,677 KM

Details

$7,492

+ tax & licensing
$7,492

+ taxes & licensing

Vandermeer Toyota

905-372-5437

2008 Toyota Yaris

2008 Toyota Yaris

LE-SNOWS+ONLY 49,677 KMS!

2008 Toyota Yaris

LE-SNOWS+ONLY 49,677 KMS!

Location

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

905-372-5437

$7,492

+ taxes & licensing

49,677KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 7829529
  • Stock #: W5468A
  • VIN: JTDJT923985204687

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 49,677 KM

Vehicle Description

This 3 DOOR LE has been SERVICED HERE FROM DAY ONE! Features: THE PREVIOUS OWNERS SNOW TIRES ON RIMS, ONLY 49,677 ORIGINAL KILOMETERS, KROWN UNDERCOATED ALMOST EVERY YEAR, A/C, POWER WINDOWS, KEYLESS ENTRY, POWER MIRRORS, POWER LOCKS AND MORE. Beautiful Light Blue Metallic exterior and Black interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals, service records and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
5 Speed Manual
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
ABS Brakes
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Remote Entry

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Vandermeer Toyota

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

