2008 Toyota Yaris

+ taxes & licensing
905-372-5437
959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8
905-372-5437
+ taxes & licensing
This 3 DOOR LE has been SERVICED HERE FROM DAY ONE! Features: THE PREVIOUS OWNERS SNOW TIRES ON RIMS, ONLY 49,677 ORIGINAL KILOMETERS, KROWN UNDERCOATED ALMOST EVERY YEAR, A/C, POWER WINDOWS, KEYLESS ENTRY, POWER MIRRORS, POWER LOCKS AND MORE. Beautiful Light Blue Metallic exterior and Black interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals, service records and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8