2008 Toyota Yaris

$7,492 + taxes & licensing 4 9 , 6 7 7 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7829529

7829529 Stock #: W5468A

W5468A VIN: JTDJT923985204687

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Hatchback

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 5-door

Mileage 49,677 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Powertrain 5 Speed Manual Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Safety ABS Brakes Driver Air Bags Passenger Air Bags Convenience Remote Entry

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.